Biden dismisses concerns about mental fitness, says he’d drop out if the ‘Lord Almighty’ told him

President Joe Biden, in an unique interview with ABC Information anchor George Stephanopoulos, acknowledged final week’s debate was a “dangerous episode” however pushed again strongly in opposition to broader questions on his age and psychological health.

Stephanopoulos, over the course of twenty-two minutes, pressed Biden repeatedly not solely on his debate efficiency in opposition to Donald Trump but additionally on reviews that his lapses have grow to be more and more widespread these previous few months — and on what he could be prepared to do to reassure the American folks.

“Are you an identical man at this time that you simply had been while you took workplace three-and-a-half years in the past?” Stephanopoulos requested.

“By way of successes, sure,” Biden responded. “I additionally was the man who put collectively a peace plan for the Center East which may be comin’ to fruition. I used to be additionally the man that expanded NATO. I used to be additionally the man that grew the economic system. All the person issues that had been completed had been concepts I had or I fulfilled. I moved on.”

“Do you dispute that there have been extra lapses, particularly within the final a number of months?” Stephanopoulos requested.

“Can I run the 100 in 10 flat? No. However I am nonetheless in good condition,” Biden mentioned.

Stephanopoulos adopted up, asking, “Are you extra frail?”

“No,” Biden mentioned, flatly.

President Joe Biden speaks with George Stephanopoulos on July 5, 2024, in an ABC Information unique. ABC Information

Biden’s sit-down with ABC Information is his first tv interview for the reason that June 27 debate. ABC Information reached out to Trump to supply him an equal interview alternative, however his workforce declined.

The interview is a part of a push from the White Home and the marketing campaign to recalibrate after Biden’s halting debate efficiency left some Democrats panicked about his potential to hold out a grueling reelection marketing campaign and a second time period.

Waiting for a potential second time period, Stephanopoulos mentioned the query on the minds of many People is whether or not Biden would have the ability to serve successfully. If reelected, Biden could be 86 on the finish of a second time period.

“Do you might have the psychological and bodily capability to do it for one more 4 years?” Stephanopoulos requested.

“I consider so. I would not be runnin’ if I did not suppose I did,” Biden mentioned. “Look, I am runnin’ once more as a result of I believe I perceive greatest what needs to be completed to take this nation to a totally new new stage. We’re on our manner. We’re on our manner. And, look. The choice just lately made by the Supreme Court docket on immunity, , the subsequent President of america, it is not nearly whether or not she or he is aware of what they’re doin’.

“It is– it’s– it is not– not a couple of con– a conglomerate of individuals making choices,” Biden continued. “It is concerning the character of the president. The character of the president’s gonna decide whether or not or not this Structure is employed the fitting manner.”

Stephanopoulos then pressed him, asking if in on a private stage, Biden was being sincere with himself about his psychological and bodily potential to steer for 4 extra years.

“Sure, I’m, as a result of, George, the very last thing I wish to do isn’t have the ability to meet that,” Biden mentioned. “I believe, as a few of senior economists and senior international coverage specialists say, if I cease now, I’m going down in historical past as a reasonably profitable president. Nobody thought I might get completed what we bought completed.”

Biden declined to comply with have an impartial medical analysis that included cognitive checks and share the outcomes with the general public.

Biden additionally repeatedly disregarded latest ballot numbers that present him behind Trump each within the normal election and in particular swing states, in addition to issues voiced by some Democrats that staying within the race isn’t within the curiosity of the get together or the nation.

“In the event you might be satisfied that you simply can not defeat Donald Trump, will you stand down?” Stephanopoulos requested.

“It depends upon — on if the Lord Almighty comes down and tells me that, I would do this,” Biden mentioned.