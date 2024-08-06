Biden convenes national security team as fears of Iran attack grow

US President Joe Biden met his senior nationwide safety staff on Monday as considerations grew of a potential Iranian retaliatory assault on Israel.

Biden mentioned he had been briefed on preparations to help Israel ought to it’s attacked, whereas Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned officers have been working “across the clock” to stop an escalation.

Tensions have risen during the last week following the assassination of Hamas’ political chief Ismail Haniyeh, for which Iran has blamed Israel and vowed “extreme” retaliation. Israel has not claimed duty for the assassination.

Quite a few international locations, together with the US and UK, have additionally advised their residents to depart Lebanon, the place it’s feared Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia and political motion, may play a task in any response.

Throughout Monday’s briefing, Biden was advised the timing and nature of an Iranian assault remained unclear, in response to US information website Axios. A day earlier, Blinken reportedly advised his G7 counterparts that Iran and Hezbollah may assault Israel inside 24 to 48 hours.

In a press release launched after the briefing, Biden mentioned: “We obtained updates on threats posed by Iran and its proxies, diplomatic efforts to de-escalate regional tensions, and preparations to help Israel ought to it’s attacked once more.”

He added that steps have been being taken to reply to assaults on US forces “in a way and place of our selecting”. On Monday, a number of US personnel have been injured in a suspected rocket assault on a US army base in western Iraq.

US President Joe Biden. PHOTO/@POTUS/X

Talking to reporters earlier within the day, Blinken mentioned officers have been “engaged in intense diplomacy just about across the clock with a quite simple message: All events should chorus from escalation”.

“Escalation will not be in anybody’s pursuits. It’s going to solely result in extra battle, extra violence, extra insecurity,” he mentioned.

He added {that a} ceasefire would “unlock potentialities for extra enduring calm not solely in Gaza itself, however in different areas the place the battle can unfold”.

“It’s pressing that every one events make the proper selections within the hours and days forward,” he mentioned.

His phrases got here after Mr Biden spoke to King Abdullah II of Jordan earlier within the day. They mentioned “their efforts to de-escalate regional tensions, together with by a right away ceasefire and hostage launch deal,” a press release from the White Home mentioned.

A joint assertion from the G7 additionally expressed “deep concern on the heightened degree of stress within the Center East which threatens to ignite a broader battle within the area”.

“No nation or nation stands to achieve from an extra escalation within the Center East,” it mentioned.

Talks that had introduced renewed hope of a ceasefire deal to finish the battle in Gaza have faltered following the occasions of current weeks.

On 27 July, 12 youngsters and youngsters have been killed in a strike on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israel accused Hezbollah of finishing up the strike, although Hezbollah denied any involvement.

Days later, Fuad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah army commander, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on a suburb of the Lebanese capital, Beirut. 4 others, together with two youngsters, have been additionally killed.

US President Biden. PHOTO/@POTUS/X

Hours later, Haniyeh was assassinated in Iran.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) mentioned Haniyeh was killed in a “sturdy blast” attributable to a “short-range projectile” fired from exterior a home the place he was staying whereas visiting the capital, Tehran.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas mentioned in an interview with Russian state information company RIA Novosti that the killing would have a “unfavorable impression on the continued negotiations”.

Israel has not commented on the assassination, however Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mentioned afterwards that Israel had delivered “crushing blows” to Iran’s proxy teams in current days.

Following the killings in Lebanon and Iran, the IRGC mentioned Israel would obtain a “extreme punishment on the applicable time, place and method”, whereas Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah mentioned the battle had entered a “new section”.

It’s the closest the battle has come to escalation since April, when Iran fired some 300 drones and missiles at Israel in response to an Israeli strike on an Iranian consulate in Syria that killed quite a few senior army commanders.

Flights suspended

On Monday, Jordan requested all airways planning to land at its airports to hold a further 45 minutes’ price of gas, a transfer regarded as a precaution in case Jordan has to shut its airspace within the occasion of a regional battle.

German flag service Lufthansa has suspended all flights to Tel Aviv, Tehran, and Beirut till and together with 12 August.

US airline Delta has additionally paused flights to Tel Aviv till at the very least 31 August “as a consequence of ongoing battle within the area”.

The International Workplace at the moment advises in opposition to all journey to Lebanon and has urged British residents within the nation to depart.

It additionally advises in opposition to all journey to the northern space of Israel that shares a border with Lebanon.

The battle in Gaza started following the 7 October assault on Israel by Hamas and different militant teams, which noticed round 1,200 folks killed and one other 251 taken again to Gaza as hostages.

Because the launch of Israel’s retaliatory floor invasion in Gaza, greater than 39,600 Palestinians have been killed, in response to the Hamas-run well being ministry.

Hezbollah and Israeli forces have additionally exchanged near-daily assaults because the battle started, with tons of of individuals killed and 1000’s displaced on either side of the Israel-Lebanon border.

Hezbollah and Hamas are each backed by Iran and kind a part of what Iran calls the “axis of resistance”, a unfastened alliance of militant and political teams throughout the area that oppose Israel and its key ally, the US.