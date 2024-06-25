Biden Condemns Pro-Palestine Protest Violence at L.A. Synagogue Event

A closely Jewish Los Angeles neighborhood turned a flashpoint of shock over the Israel-Gaza battle when a violent demonstration exterior a synagogue over the weekend between pro-Palestine demonstrations and counterprotesters supportive of Israel ended with the deployment of dozens of law enforcement officials, one arrest and the condemnation of town’s mayor and President Joe Biden.

“I’m appalled by the scenes exterior of Adas Torah synagogue in Los Angeles,” Biden wrote in X.com on Monday. “Intimidating Jewish congregants is harmful, unconscionable, antisemitic, and un-American. Individuals have a proper to peaceable protest. However blocking entry to a home of worship — and fascinating in violence — is rarely acceptable.”

Punches had been thrown, protesters had been seen being wrestled to the bottom, and what seems to be bear spray doused a number of individuals in footage of the battle, which got here to a head after the roughly 150 demonstrators arrived Sunday morning round 11 a.m. at Adas Torah synagogue within the Pico-Robertson space.

The gathering of demonstrators started with a gaggle of Palestine supporters arriving to protest an actual property occasion from the corporate My Dwelling in Israel pitching “housing tasks in all the perfect Anglo neighborhoods in Israel.”

Phrase of the advert, which appeared within the June 21 concern of the Jewish Journal, unfold on-line and shortly flyers appeared on-line saying the occasion at Adas Torah synagogue.

Israeli actual property agent Avi Nefoussi informed newspaper Israel Hyom that protestors “focused our occasion as a result of they assume we’re exhibiting Palestinian land on the market,” including that his firm needed to shortly name for further safety. “Even a helicopter confirmed up.”

Studies point out that the group of protesters arrived to disrupt the actual property occasion and had at one level tried to dam the doorway to the synagogue. The Hollywood Reporter reached out to the Southern California chapter of the Palestinian Youth Motion to make clear the aim of their demonstration however didn’t hear again on Monday.

Roughly 60 law enforcement officials arrived on the scene at Adas Torah, the Los Angeles Police Division informed the LA Occasions, including {that a} latest, comparable protest at a North Hollywood synagogue introduced 25 protesters — a fraction of the quantity at Sunday’s violent kerfuffle in Pico-Robertson.

“The Los Angeles Police Division responded to a protest within the Pico-Robertson space yesterday afternoon. There have been a number of bodily altercations between the 2 teams protesting, which resulted in two studies of battery,” the LAPD wrote in an official assertion on Monday that was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “Additionally, one arrest was made for having [sic] spiked put up at a protest. This particular person was cited at West Los Angeles station and launched.”

The LAPD added that it is going to be investigating the 2 reported batteries additional and that extra patrols will probably be carried out round delicate spiritual websites to make sure the security “of all.”

“We’ll all the time shield the First Modification rights of these desirous to protest. Violence and crime, nonetheless, is not going to be tolerated,” the assertion from the LAPD reads.

A message despatched Monday to the Los Angeles Police Division’s public info officer by The Hollywood Reporter in search of additional particulars on the incident and arrests at Adas Torah synagogue was not instantly returned.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote in a put up that “the violent clashes exterior the Adas Torah synagogue in Los Angeles are appalling. There isn’t any excuse for concentrating on a home of worship. Such antisemitic hatred has no place in California.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass launched a damning assertion Sunday evening following the incident, saying that she is not going to enable town to turn out to be a spot of antisemitism.

“Right now’s violence within the Pico-Robertson neighborhood was abhorrent, and blocking entry to a spot of worship is unacceptable,” Bass mentioned. “I’ve known as on LAPD to supply extra patrols within the Pico-Robertson group in addition to exterior of homes of worship all through town. I’ll be assembly with [interim] Chief [Dominic] Choi tomorrow to additional talk about the security of Angelenos.

“I need to be clear that Los Angeles is not going to be a harbor for antisemitism and violence. These answerable for both will probably be discovered and held accountable. I will probably be becoming a member of Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, the chief government officer of the Jewish Federation Los Angeles Rabbi Noah Farkas and different legislation enforcement and religion leaders in a group assembly as we speak about steps ahead, collectively.”