BiCoastal Productions Signs Five New Exclusive Artists

NEW YORK / LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Fifteen years in the past, Ron Gartner based BiCoastal Productions, transitioning from a profession as a textile government. With a background in advertising and promoting, Fran Heller quickly joined him. Regardless of their preliminary lack of expertise within the leisure trade, their ardour for reside leisure and Gartner’s expertise as a singer led to the creation of one of many fastest-growing reserving companies within the US. BiCoastal Productions has now signed 5 thrilling new artists to its unique roster.

**The Miracles**

Legendary Motown group The Miracles, led by the charismatic Smokey Robinson, emerged within the Sixties and are famend for his or her easy harmonies and soulful vocals. With 26 Prime 40 hits, their timeless classics like “Tears of a Clown,” “Tracks of My Tears,” and “You Actually Acquired a Maintain on Me” proceed to captivate audiences. Sydney Justin, a “Smokey sound-alike” and a solid chosen by Miracles founder Claudette Robinson, re-create the magic of The Miracles of their performances.

**The Sharpe Household Singers**

America’s Favourite Singing Household, the Sharpe Household Singers, boasts a social media following of 12 million. Broadway stars Ron and Barbra Sharpe, together with their proficient youngsters Samantha and Logan and twins Aidan and Connor, have change into international sensations. Recognized for his or her appearances on America’s Acquired Expertise (AGT), American Idol, and nationwide TV commercials, their new stage present guarantees a multimedia manufacturing that can attraction to a number of generations.

**Three American Troubadours**

Celebrating the music of James Taylor, Carly Simon, and Carole King, Three American Troubadours options songs like “How Candy It Is,” “You’re So Useless,” and “You’ve Acquired a Good friend.” Produced by Oscar and Golden Globe winner Franke Previte and managed by Lee Shapiro, this manufacturing showcases these iconic American singer-songwriters’ intertwined careers and hit songs. The present options three powerhouse vocalists, a six-piece band, participating storytelling, and multimedia components.

**Tony Jackson**

Former U.S. Marine and Financial institution of America VP Tony Jackson has taken the nation music world by storm along with his conventional vocal model. In comparison with Randy Travis, Jackson gained fame along with his single “The Grand Tour,” which amassed over 100 million views on Fb and YouTube. His hits embrace “Previous Porch Swing,” “Nashville Cats,” and “Nation Highway,” and he has carried out a number of occasions on the Grand Ole Opry and appeared on varied TV exhibits.

**Chris Ruggiero**

Rising star Chris Ruggiero breathes new life into basic rock and roll hits from the 60s to as we speak. Recognized for his performances on PBS-TV specials, Ruggiero has opened for legends just like the Righteous Brothers and Gary Puckett & the Union Hole. His movies with Darlene Love and Peter Noone have gone viral, and his Fb web page reached 63 million folks final yr.

With these new signings, BiCoastal Productions continues to develop its spectacular roster, bringing numerous and proficient artists to audiences nationwide. For additional info, contact Fran Heller at [email protected] or 917-686-3313.