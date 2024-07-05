Biaoqing Price Prediction: BIAO Surges 34%, But Experts Say This Base Meme Coin Might Be The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Biaoqing worth has surged 34% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.0219 as of 12:41 a.m. EST on a 9% surge in buying and selling quantity to $5 million.

BIAO calls itself ”the Pepe of the East” and ”the true OG of Asian memes.”

Biaoqing Worth Rebounds Inside The Bearish Channel: Will Bulls Maintain Momentum?

Biaoqing’s worth has been trending downward from its peak of $0.0522. The wrestle between bulls and bears has created a bearish channel, signalling that the downward pattern could proceed.

Not too long ago, BIAO bounced off the 50-day Easy Shifting Common (SMA) at $0.032, exhibiting that sellers nonetheless dominate. This bearish motion suggests the worth continued to fall, heading towards the decrease finish of the channel.

BIAOUSD Evaluation (Supply: Dextools.io)

Nonetheless, bullish assist has strengthened, inflicting the worth to stabilize inside the bearish channel. This assist has allowed the bulls to regroup and push the worth upwards, doubtlessly breaking out of the bearish channel.

The BIAO/USD 4-hour chart exhibits the worth remains to be under the 200 SMA. Nonetheless, elevated momentum may push the worth above the 200 SMA, reinforcing the bullish sentiment. The latest assist from the 50 SMA additionally offers the Bulls a bonus to push the worth up.

If consumers can collect sufficient momentum to interrupt by the resistance on the 200-day SMA, there’s potential for a rally that would see the worth reclaiming its earlier highs.

The Relative Energy Index (RSI) is at present trending above the midpoint stage of fifty, sitting at 59, which signifies vital shopping for strain on BIAO’s worth. If the RSI rebounds in the direction of the overbought zone (above 70), it might sign robust shopping for strain and a possible upward motion for BIAO.

In the meantime, the Shifting Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) has rebounded from its latest lows and is now hovering across the impartial stage. The blue common line has crossed above the orange sign line, suggesting bullish momentum is build up.

Nonetheless, the MACD strains should cross above the impartial zero line to substantiate bullish momentum. The rising inexperienced bars on the histogram point out strengthened bullish momentum.

Biaoqing Worth Prediction: Bulls Might Proceed The Uptrend

Consumers are steadily pushing the worth up, with assist on the channel’s decrease downtrend line. If the momentum continues from this stage, it may entice consumers who goal to reclaim the earlier excessive, doubtlessly driving the pair in the direction of a $0.05070 excessive.

However, if sellers regain the downward momentum under the 50 SMA, the important assist to observe is $0.009085. A drop under this stage may improve promoting exercise, doubtlessly pushing the pair to $0.005053.

Base Dawgz Presale Surpasses $2.2 Million: Finest Crypto To Purchase Now?

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) is a brand new Base meme token that’s already raised over $2.2 million in presale.

It’s constructed off a daring Shiba Inu mascot that embodies the adventurous spirit of its traders. Impressed by Doge, it options meme characters which are geared up with base-jumping gear, capturing the fun of hovering by the skies.

We’re right here to liberate you memers! Ascend into the skies with us🛩️ $DAWGZ pic.twitter.com/eqMe6lwj3K — Base Dawgz (@BaseDawgz) June 26, 2024

Using superior Web3 expertise, DAWGZ facilitates seamless transactions throughout a number of blockchain ecosystems. Whereas dwelling primarily within the Base blockchain, it stands out with its progressive multi-chain method, enabling simple interplay with Ethereum, Solana, Binance Sensible Chain, and AVAX.

One of the crucial thrilling developments for Base Dawgz is the upcoming launch of its staking protocol. Buyers who be a part of the presale earlier than the staking launch will obtain a retroactive bonus in the event that they stake their tokens in presale. This distinctive incentive is designed to reward early adopters.

ClayBro, a well known YouTuber and crypto analyst, says DAWGZ ”may create millionaires.”

Buyers have lower than 22 hours left to purchase DAWGZ tokens for $0.005534 earlier than the worth will increase.

Purchase DAWGZ tokens right here utilizing ETH, USDT, BUSD, or USDC.

