Biaoqing Price Prediction: BIAO Soars 40%, But Investors Are FOMO Buying This AI Meme Coin As Its ICO Nears

The Biaoqing worth surged 40% over the previous 24 hours to commerce at $0.01162 as of 12:00 a.m. EST.

With this meteoric rise within the final buying and selling day, the BIAO worth was capable of push its month-to-month efficiency out of the crimson zone. Because of this, the meme coin is up greater than 10% over the previous 30 days.

The Biaoqing Worth Buying and selling In A Consolidation Channel

4-hour chart for BIAO/USD (Supply: GeckoTerminal)

The Biaoqing worth has been in a consolidation channel between $0.00704 and $0.01675 over the previous couple of days. This era of sideways buying and selling may very well be an accumulation part earlier than a robust transfer up.

BIAO overcoming the $0.01675 resistance stage may be a affirmation of this potential bullish transfer. Ought to the meme coin clear this technical barrier, it might have the area wanted to rise to the following main mark at $0.02750 within the following 24 hours.

However, the Biaoqing worth getting rejected by the $0.01675 resistance stage within the subsequent 12 hours may invalidate this bullish thesis. Merchants might then start to cut back their publicity to the crypto in an try to mitigate threat.

Ought to a wave of promote quantity hit BIAO’s charts, it’d push the meme coin’s worth right down to the aforementioned $0.00704 worth level. This can be a key stage to look at, as a result of falling beneath this mark might result in the Biaoqing worth falling to as little as $0.00114 within the quick time period.

Technicals Warn The Biaoqing Worth Is Dropping Its Bullish Assist

Technical indicators on BIAO’s 4-hour chart are at the moment sending blended indicators, which suggests the meme coin’s worth might go both method. The bullish indicators proven by the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) are accompanied by a warning of diminishing purchaser energy from the Relative Energy Index (RSI).

All through the previous day of buying and selling, the MACD line crossed above the MACD Sign line to point that BIAO has entered a short-term bullish part. This technical prevalence was adopted by the current surge within the Biaoqing worth.

In the meantime, RSI readings have dropped over the previous 8 hours and have additionally fashioned a double high, which may be an early signal of a bearish development reversal. The RSI remains to be positioned above the 50 benchmark, which means that bulls preserve an higher hand towards bears. Nonetheless, the RSI dropping beneath 50 might sign that sellers have stolen the benefit.

The MACD line has additionally began to stage off above the MACD Sign line, which might point out that BIAO’s bullish momentum is beginning to cool off. Since that is taking place because the meme coin approaches resistance, merchants may wish to put together for a potential drop within the Biaoqing worth.

To organize for this potential drop within the Biaoqing worth, merchants may shift into AI meme-coin WienerAI (WAI), which is without doubt one of the most profitable presales this 12 months.

A Highly effective Toolkit For Crypto Merchants

WienerAI (WAI) is a canine-themed meme coin that’s totally different to those who got here earlier than it. With its subtle AI expertise, the challenge is bringing unprecedented quantities of utility into the light-hearted sector of the crypto area.

Greater than only a bot–WienerAI is your final crypto buying and selling companion. We’re delighted to share some sneak peeks with our unbelievable and supportive neighborhood. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/kR8ypeJycj — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 11, 2024

Advantageous tuned to research the crypto markets, WienerAI will assist merchants and traders establish profit-making alternatives as quickly as they seem. What’s extra, the challenge additionally gives instruments that allow merchants to shortly get in on the alternatives earlier than they disappear.

By introducing a seamless token swap answer and MEV safety, WienerAI will assist merchants establish and benefit from scalp alternatives within the highly-volatile crypto market.

Buyers will even be capable to make extra knowledgeable selections given WienerAI’s potential to absorb lots of market information and virtually instantaneously generate an output.

Buyers Have One Final Likelihood To Purchase Into WAI Early

Greater than $7.3 million has been raised by means of WienerAI’s ongoing presale, signaling robust investor confidence within the challenge’s future.

This bullish outlook on the meme coin was just lately echoed by famend crypto YouTuber, ClayBro. In one in every of his movies to his 130,000 subscribers, he predicted that WAI might surge 10X.

WAI’s presale is now in its ultimate stage, and traders have solely about 20 days left to purchase the token earlier than it lists.

To amass the token, the straightforward purchase widget embedded on the challenge’s web site can be utilized. WAI is promoting for $0.00073 and may be purchased utilizing both ETH, USDT, BNB or financial institution card.

With WAI’s ICO coming to an finish, that is additionally the final likelihood for traders to change into eligible for the profitable staking alternative on provide by the challenge. Anybody who buys and locks up WAI at this early stage positive aspects entry to a 154% APY.

Buy and stake WAI right here earlier than its presale ends.

