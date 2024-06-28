Biaoqing Price Prediction: BIAO Plunges 19% As Traders Flock To This Blockbuster AI Meme Coin Before An Imminent Price Hike

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Biaoqing worth plunged 19% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.0219 as of 12:41 a.m. EST on a 28% drop in buying and selling quantity to $5 million.

BIAO calls itself ”the Pepe of the east” and the ”true OG of Asian memes,” and says it’s now prepared to overcome the Ethereum blockchain.

Biaoqing Worth Declines: Will Bulls Recuperate Momentum?

The Biaoqing worth signifies a downtrend from its peak at $0.0522. The battle between the bulls and the bears to manage the worth has fashioned a bearish channel that alerts a continuation of the bearish pattern.

Furthermore, BIAO not too long ago bounced off the 50-day Easy Transferring Common (SMA) at $0.032, indicating that sellers nonetheless preserve management over the worth.

This bearish motion means that the worth might drop additional, heading in direction of the channel’s decrease trendline. Nonetheless, bullish assist has strengthened, inflicting the worth to consolidate throughout the bearish channel.

BIAOUSD Evaluation (Supply: Dextools.io)

The BIAO/USD 4-hour chart exhibits that the worth stays under the 200-day SMA, reinforcing bearish sentiment. The current crossing of the 50-day SMA under the 200-day SMA, generally known as a “demise cross,” additional helps this pattern.

If consumers can collect sufficient momentum to interrupt by way of the resistance on the 200-day SMA, there’s potential for a rally that would see the worth reclaiming its earlier highs.

The Relative Power Index (RSI) is at present trending under the midpoint stage of fifty, indicating vital promoting strain on BIAO’s worth. A rebound within the RSI in direction of the overbought zone (above 70) would sign robust shopping for strain and a possible upward motion for BIAO.

In the meantime, the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) exhibits a doable rebound from its current lows. The blue common line has crossed above the orange sign line, suggesting bullish momentum could also be constructing.

Nonetheless, the MACD strains should cross above the impartial zero line for a confirmed bullish pattern. The diminishing inexperienced bars on the histogram point out weakening bullish momentum.

Biaoqing Worth Prediction

Sellers are pushing the worth down and encountering assist on the decrease downtrend line of the channel. If the worth bounces again from this stage, it might entice consumers who intention to interrupt above the bearish channel, doubtlessly driving the pair in direction of $0.04970 excessive.

Alternatively, if sellers handle to maintain the downward momentum under the 200 SMA, the important assist to observe is $0.02068. A drop under this stage might enhance promoting exercise, doubtlessly pushing the pair to $0.01553.

A Promising Different

Because the Biaoqing worth tumbles, so dog-themed meme coin WienerAI (WAI) is gaining momentum, blasting previous $6.3 million in funds raised in its presale.

We have simply raised $6M 🌭🚀 Thanks to our unimaginable group! Prepare for extra thrilling adventures with this little Wiener 💥🐾 pic.twitter.com/O6AdG6xrhE — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 18, 2024

WienerAI helps token holders develop into higher merchants with its AI-powered buying and selling bot. This bot can reply questions and discover one of the best market alternatives. Simply ask WienerAI about your subsequent commerce thought, and it’ll present a market evaluation to enhance the possibilities of success..

Unleashing WienerAI! 🌭🤖 Bridging meme enjoyable with AI utility. Be a part of the Wiener revolution! 🚀💰 pic.twitter.com/x6lTupo90N — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 22, 2024

Whereas the thought of an AI-powered buying and selling companion might sound difficult, WienerAI makes it straightforward for merchants of all expertise ranges. Combining progressive AI-driven buying and selling options with engaging staking rewards, it’s no surprise WienerAI is gaining a lot consideration.

Greater than only a bot–WienerAI is your final crypto buying and selling companion. We’re delighted to share some sneak peeks with our unimaginable and supportive group. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/kR8ypeJycj — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 11, 2024

Traders may also stake their acquired tokens and earn an annual yield of 182%.

YouTuber Cilinix Crypto is so bullish about SEAL that he even purchased it himself.

You should purchase WienerAI on the official web site for $0.000721. However hurry as the worth will enhance in a fraction greater than 10 hours.

Purchase WAI right here utilizing ETH, BNB, USDT, or a financial institution card.

