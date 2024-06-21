Biaoqing Price Prediction: BIAO Plummets 25%, But This AI Meme Coin Rival Charges Towards $6 Million Raised

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Biaoqing worth has plummeted 25% up to now 24 hours to commerce at $0.03114 as of 01:24 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that plunged 43%.

Regardless of the steep drop within the BIAO worth, the token continues to be up 416% over the previous week.

With the big-picture bullish outlook nonetheless intact, merchants stay upbeat concerning the Biaoqing worth, anticipating a breakout to the upside.

I believe $BIAO goes vertical as soon as this channel breaks out pic.twitter.com/fPwWoJH0h0 — Jeweler.sats 💎 (@digitalkm1) June 16, 2024

Biaoqing is marketed as probably the most well-known panda meme on the planet and the true OG of Chinese language memes. Its neighborhood advertises it because the PEPE of China, poised to beat the Ethereum blockchain. With this, there’s hypothesis that Asian merchants might ship it north.

Calling it now. If the Chinese language truly select a meme coin to pump, it’s gonna be $BIAO All these different Chinese language spin off memes are frankly offensive and going to zero. Select an authentic meme. $BIAO billions is a actuality.@biaoerc20 pic.twitter.com/YLF2pTi08l — Beans (@vjp011) June 16, 2024

Biaoqing Worth Prediction

The Biaoqing worth is wiping out a number of the floor lined through the mid-June rally after a rejection from the $0.04499 resistance stage. The destiny of BIAO holders stays within the steadiness amid an ongoing tug-of-war between the bulls and the bears.

With the big-picture bullish outlook nonetheless abounding, the upside potential for the Biaoqing worth stays alive. The place of the Relative Energy Index (RSI) above the imply stage of fifty helps this thesis. The Shifting Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) above the orange band of the sign line and in optimistic territory reinforces it.

Accordingly, it could be unsurprising if the Biaoqing worth continues north, successfully flipping the $0.03335 resistance right into a assist ground. Whereas a steady transfer above the centerline of the ascending parallel channel can be best, solely a decisive candlestick shut above $0.04499 would vindicate the Biaoqing worth from the thicket.

GeckoTerminal: BIAO/USD 4-hour chart

However, with the decrease highs on the Relative Energy Index (RSI), BIAO holders should be involved. There’s additionally a pending promote sign that might be executed as soon as the MACD crosses beneath the orange band of the sign line.

In the meantime, the quantity profiles present dwindling nodes, signifying a shift in sentiment in favor of the bears. Enhanced vendor momentum the place the Biaoqing worth breaks beneath the $0.02575 stage would entice extra promote orders. In a dire case the place the BIAO worth closes beneath $0.00976, the bullish thesis can be invalidated.

In the meantime, specialists are saying that rival meme coin WienerAI (WAI) would possibly explode on launch after charging in direction of $6 million in funds raised in its presale. Crypto YouTuber Jon Buying and selling lists it amongst his high AI crypto meme cash of 2024.

Promising Different To Biaoqing

WAI is the token that powers the WienerAI ecosystem. It’s a hybrid token leveraging its AI capabilities to duplicate the success seen in different canine meme cash comparable to DOGE and SHIB. The mission delivers a novel mixture of animal memes, superior AI expertise, and a few processed meat humor.

Our Dachshund is chillin’ on the seaside earlier than the large launch! 🏖️🌭 Are you able to catch the wave? 🌊 pic.twitter.com/6I41W6uWiM — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 15, 2024

WienerAI boasts an enormous following and has already raised $5.88 million.

Extra Wieners day by day – Our WienerAI household is rising quick! 🐾 Extra holders = Extra pleasure for our launch! Prepared to hitch the pack? 🌭🚀 pic.twitter.com/TPFpsjLGFX — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 13, 2024

WienerAI is integrating a buying and selling bot into its platform. This operate delivers user-friendly AI-enhanced buying and selling, seamless swap performance, and nil charges.

Take into account WienerAI the ChatGPT of crypto. Not solely will the Bot discover successful trades with unequalled accuracy and provides significant reasoning for its strategies, however WienerAI is Swap-Enabled–which means you do not have to depart the App to put your trades. (3/4) pic.twitter.com/5HFpCmVOHh — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 11, 2024

WienerAI additionally boasts fastidiously designed tokenomics aimed toward fostering long-term sustainability and progress. The group has put aside 20% of tokens for staking rewards, the place customers can stake $WAI for a powerful 193% annual share yield (APY).

Every WAI token is presently promoting for $0.000719. traders ought to snap it up quickly as a result of a worth hike is coming in a bit of greater than a day.

Purchase WienerAI right here with ETH, USDT, or a financial institution card.

Additionally Learn:

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Recreation Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io

