Beyonce, Tina Knowles React to Simone Biles’ Gold Medal Win

Tina Knowles and Beyoncé couldn’t comprise their pleasure when Simone Biles secured Olympic gold.

Knowles, 70, shared a clip through Instagram on Saturday, August 3, of their stay response to Biles, 27, profitable the person all-around creative gymnastics competitors. As Biles and bronze-medal-winning teammate Suni Lee stormed the ground in Paris holding an American flag on Thursday, August 1, Miss Tina and Mrs. Carter =shouted their encouragement from house.

“Come on, Simone, come on,” Beyoncé, 42, stated.

Beyoncé took half in an official NBC video celebrating Biles after her historic win in Paris. Over her Cowboy Carter monitor “Only for Enjoyable,” she feted Biles and stated that the Crew USA gymnast “conjures up” her.

“Let’s speak about energy, as a result of, actually, that’s what this story’s about — bodily energy. Its magnificence. Its surprise. The best way it by no means stops wonderful you,” Beyoncé stated. “Solely a choose few know what it’s prefer to get to the highest and keep there — and someway maintain getting higher … Gold generally is a hell of a journey, and the best of all time is keen to place that title on the road each time she walks on the market.”

An American gymnast has received the person all-around in creative gymnastics for every of the final 5 Olympic Video games. Biles received the gold on the 2016 Olympic Video games in Rio de Janeiro and was the favourite to repeat on the 2020 Video games in Tokyo. She pulled out of that competitors citing a case of “the twisties,” a psychological situation that causes gymnasts to lose their sense of their very own physique within the air. Lee, 21, snagged the gold that yr in Biles’ absence.

The person all-around win cemented Biles as probably the most embellished gymnast in Olympics historical past. She added to her lead within the document books with one other gold medal win within the vault competitors on Saturday, August 3.

Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade was scorching on her heels in each the all-around and vault competitions. The silver medal winner in each contests was a mere level behind Biles within the all-around competitors, with Biles noting that she’s worn down by the persistent chase of her closest competitor.

“I don’t wanna compete with Rebeca no extra — I’m drained,” Biles joked in a press convention after the all-around win. “She’s approach too shut.”

Biles has used her latest highlight to advocate for psychological well being points. The gymnast took appreciable flak for her choice to withdraw from the 2020 Olympics as a result of a psychological situation. After her record-breaking win, she shared a photograph of herself through Instagram with the simple message “psychological well being issues.”