Beyonce Stuns in Patriotic Outfit After Team USA’s Olympics Intro

Beyoncé is rocking pink, white and blue from head to toe.

The “Texas Maintain ‘Em” singer, 42, confirmed off her patriotic ensemble in a carousel of images shared through Instagram on Saturday, July 27, the primary day of competitors on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Beyoncé posed in a white tennis skirt with a blue and pink waistband, which she paired with a white cropped high and heels.

For outerwear, Beyoncé sported Group USA’s 2024 Olympics hat and jacket, accessorizing with a blue purse, black sun shades, gold hooped earrings and a daring pink lip.

Her match verify comes simply in the future after the Texas native appeared in Group USA’s official crew announcement video on the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, July 26. Within the video, Beyoncé surprised in a pink, white and blue Thom Browne leotard, paired with a silk taffeta varsity opera coat and cowboy boots.

“All people having fun with the present? Oui oui, Paris,” Beyoncé asks within the footage earlier than she modifies the lyrics to her track “YA YA” from her album, Cowboy Carter. “We snappin’ / Toms please / We wanna welcome you to the 2024 Summer season Olympic Video games.” She added: “On behalf of Group USA, put them palms collectively / We clappin’ … T-E-A-M U-S-A.”

Within the video, Beyoncé launched Group USA’s Olympians, which embrace Simone Biles, Tara Davis-Woodhall, Katie Ledecky, Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson, Caleb Dressel and extra.

“These hopes and goals, these superstars [who] signify us,” Beyoncé gushed. “The folks of this massive, daring, stunning, sophisticated nation. All rooting collectively for them.”

She added, “We’ve received superstars and we’ve received legends. We’ve received massive dreamers who fought their complete lives to get right here [and] who gave up every thing for one shot and made it. That satisfaction and that pleasure? That’s what will get me about this time and that’s what makes me imagine on this crew. That’s why I can’t wait to see what they pull off in these subsequent 16 days.”

The 2024 Summer season Olympics will finish on August 11.