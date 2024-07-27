Beyoncé Introduces Team USA in Promo for Paris 2024 Olympics

Group USA is aware of they’ve Beyoncé’s assist all through the 2024 Paris Olympic Video games.

Throughout the Olympics Opening Ceremony in Paris on Friday, the worldwide celebrity launched the athletes that make up the US workforce in a promotional video. Group USA then made their means down the River Seine.

Beyoncé was seen within the footage sporting a pink, white and blue bodysuit, accompanied by a cowboy hat and cowboy boots. The singer additionally named a number of of the athletes competing for Group USA, together with Simone Biles, Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky, as “YA YA” from her newest album Cowboy Carter performed within the background.

She then continued with a motivational message: “Get a have a look at America, y’all. These hopes and goals, these superstars that symbolize us. The folks of this massive, daring, lovely, difficult nation. All rooting collectively for them.”

“Come on, you’ve gotta love Noah and Sha’Carri. The quickest man and lady on the planet. They’ll race the world anytime, anywhere,” Beyoncé added. “How about Caeleb? Proud papa, again within the drink for extra gold. And Katie? The longer the race, the higher she swims. And I do know you already know my lady Simone. Born to fly, destined to encourage. We’ve received superstars and we’ve received legends. We’ve received massive dreamers who fought their entire lives to get right here. Who gave up every thing for one shot, and made it.”

The promo video additionally featured clips of a few of the athletes competing of their sport, and others dancing to “YA YA.”

“That satisfaction and that pleasure — that’s what will get me about this workforce and that’s what makes me imagine on this workforce,” Beyoncé concluded. “And that’s why I can’t wait to see what they pull off over these subsequent 16 days. America, give it up for Group USA, the perfect of who we’re. What a imaginative and prescient to behold. What a workforce to imagine in. What an evening to have fun.”

The 2024 Paris Olympics kicked off earlier Friday with the Opening Ceremony that featured athletes from every nation driving down the River Seine. A number of artists additionally carried out all through the occasion, together with Woman Gaga, who sang the French-language “Mon Truc en Plume,” and later Celine Dion, in her first public efficiency amid her Stiff-Individual Syndrome analysis. Dion sang a rendition of the French ballad “Hymne a l’Amour.”