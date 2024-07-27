Beyoncé Introduces ‘Superstars’ Team USA in Paris Olympics Video

Draped in purple, white, and blue, Beyoncé gave a wonderful welcome to the athletes competing within the 2024 Paris Olympics. “Get a have a look at America, y’all,” stated the icon within the promotional video, which featured “Ya Ya” from Cowboy Carter. “These hopes and goals, these superstars that symbolize us.”

The video, which aired following the opening ceremony, launched the daring opponents representing Workforce U.S.A this yr together with Caeleb Dressel, Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, Katie Ledecky, and naturally, four-time Olympic gold medal winner, gymnast Simone Biles.

“We’ve received superstars and we’ve received legends. We’ve received large dreamers who fought their complete lives to get right here. Who gave up every thing for one shot, and made it,” declared Beyoncé as footage of the athletes graced the display screen. “That delight and that pleasure? That’s what will get me about this group. And that’s what makes me imagine on this group. And that’s why I can’t wait to see what they pull off over these subsequent 16 days. America, give it up for Workforce U.S.A., the perfect of who we’re. What a imaginative and prescient to behold. What a group to imagine in. What an evening to have a good time.”

Beyoncé’s music additionally just lately soundtracked the official marketing campaign launch video for presumptive Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris. Her 2016 music, “Freedom,” featured within the rousing, one minute, 19 second-spot.

Earlier on Friday, the opening ceremony kicked off the video games with a wild and spectacular present of creativity, expertise, and innovation. From Woman Gaga’s glamorous tribute to French cabaret icon Zizi Jeanmaire on the River Seine, and Céline Dion’s grand comeback, to headless Marie Antoinettes backing a rock opera efficiency of Les Misérables by heavy metallic band Gojira, the ceremony ushered within the historic second.