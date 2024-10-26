Beyoncé endorses Harris for president at Houston rally: “It’s time to sing a new song”

Hypothesis that Beyoncé would make an look on the Democratic Nationwide Conference two months in the past ran rampant for days main as much as the occasion.

The frenzy, nevertheless, did not occur.

On Friday, in entrance of an energized crowd in her hometown of Houston, Texas, the celebrity singer appeared on stage to marketing campaign at Vice President Kamala Harris’ rally on reproductive rights.

Beyonce speaks throughout a marketing campaign rally for U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Shell Power Stadium in Houston, Texas. MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP through Getty Photographs



“I am not right here as a star, I am not right here as a politician. I am right here as a mom,” Beyoncé mentioned. “A mom who cares deeply in regards to the world my youngsters and all of our kids reside in, a world the place we have now the liberty to manage our our bodies, a world the place we’re not divided.”

“Think about our daughters rising up seeing what’s potential with no ceilings, no limitations,” she continued. “We should vote, and we’d like you.”

Beyonce and Kelly Rowland at a marketing campaign rally in assist of U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris on ‘Reproductive Freedom’ at Shell Power Stadium in Houston, Texas. Kyle Mazza/Anadolu through Getty Photographs



On the finish, Beyoncé — who was joined onstage by her Future’s Youngster bandmate Kelly Rowland — launched Harris.

“It is time for America to sing a brand new music. Our voices sing a refrain of unity. They sing a music of dignity and alternative. Are y’all prepared so as to add your voice to the brand new American music?” she mentioned. “Women and gents, please give an enormous, loud, Texas welcome to the subsequent president of america, Vice President Kamala Harris.”

She didn’t carry out — in contrast to in 2016, when she carried out at a presidential marketing campaign rally for Hilary Clinton in Cleveland.

Harris’ presidential marketing campaign has taken on Beyonce’s 2016 observe “Freedom,” a reduce from her landmark 2016 album “Lemonade,” as its anthem.

Harris first used the music in July throughout her first official public look as a presidential candidate at her marketing campaign headquarters in Delaware. That very same month, Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, publicly endorsed Harris for president.

Beyoncé gave permission to Harris to make use of the music, a marketing campaign official who was granted anonymity to debate non-public marketing campaign operations confirmed to The Related Press.

Arriving within the back-half of “Lemonade,” “Freedom” samples two John and Alan Lomax area recordings, which doc Jim Crow-era folks spirituals of Southern Black church buildings and the work songs of Black prisoners from 1959 and 1948, respectively. It additionally options Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar.

Musician Willie Nelson throughout a marketing campaign occasion with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Shell Power Stadium in Houston, Texas, US. Bloomberg



The Harris rally in Houston highlighted the perilous medical fallout from the state’s strict abortion ban and put the blame squarely on former President Donald Trump.

“We all know freedom is to not be given. It’s not to be bestowed. It’s ours by proper, and we’re ready to struggle for it,” Harris mentioned. “We have to be loud. We should arrange. We should mobilize. We should energize.”

Since abortion was restricted in Texas, the state’s toddler loss of life charge has elevated, extra infants have died of delivery defects and maternal mortality has risen.

Beyoncé was not the one big-name superstar at Friday’s rally. Texas native and legendary singer-songwriter Willie Nelson carried out and actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba spoke earlier through the rally.