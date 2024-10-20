Bethany Hamilton’s 3-Year-Old Nephew Died After Drowning Incident

Bethany Hamilton’s 3-year-old nephew, Andrew, has died following a drowning accident.

“The Lord has obtained my candy nephew Andrew into his lovely care,” Hamilton, 34, wrote through Instagram on Saturday, October 19. “Whereas my household and I’ll miss him dearly, we belief that his pleasure is full with Jesus.”

She added, “Here’s a prayer of religion that was prayed by my brother, and our complete household, this final week. This prayer paints so extremely what it’s to have religion. Religion is to belief that God’s will for our life is larger than our personal. Thanks all for the love, prayers and help on this attempting time. Be blessed.”

Hamilton shared a personalised prayer for Andrew’s restoration within the feedback part. She additionally reposted her tribute onto her Instagram Story, writing, “Andrew is and was beloved so effectively. His pleasure is full within the Lord.”

The professional surfer confirmed one week earlier that Andrew, one of many sons of her brother Timothy and spouse Kyah, by chance drowned. In an October 12 social media observe, Hamilton revealed that Andrew was taken to an area hospital in Hawaii however he nonetheless had “a heartbeat and [had] combat in him.”

Timothy shared an obituary for his son on Instagram earlier on Saturday, noting that Andrew succumbed to his accidents following the accident and the “greatest life-saving interventions had been exhausted.”

Andrew is survived by his mother and father, 5 siblings — Thomas, Joshua, Matthew, Noelle and John — in addition to grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

“It hurts terribly and we miss Andrew greater than phrases can specific,” Timothy wrote in a Saturday Instagram message. “However we don’t mourn as those that don’t have any hope. We rejoice within the sure hope of the glory of God, into whose identify Andrew was baptized, whose valuable blood washed Andrew clear and made him a baby and inheritor of heaven.”

Thank You! You could have efficiently subscribed.

Associated: Superstar Deaths of 2024: Stars We Misplaced This Yr

Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Velocity Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died on the age of 51 throughout a deadly aircraft crash on January 5. Oliver was touring dwelling from a Caribbean trip together with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with spouse Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

He added, “Andrew sees Jesus as He’s, nose to nose. He is aware of Jesus totally, at the same time as he was totally identified and beloved by Jesus his complete life. Glory be to God for all issues.”

Hamilton is an expert surfer, who misplaced her arm in a shark assault on the age of 13. Her story impressed the 2011 film Soul Surfer, wherein actress AnnaSophia Robb performed the athlete.

Hamilton herself is a mom of 4, sharing sons Tobias, 9, Wesley, 6, and Micah, 2, in addition to daughter Alaya, 16 months, with husband Adam Dirks.