BET Apologizes to Usher After 2024 BET Awards Audio Malfunction

Occasion organizers are providing a proof as to why viewers couldn’t hear all of Usher’s speech on the 2024 BET Awards.

“Celebrating world icon Usher on our stage with a star-studded tribute and having him settle for his award with a heartfelt speech was an honor,” a BET spokesperson stated in an announcement to Us Weekly on Monday, July 1. “Because of an audio malfunction through the stay telecast, parts of his speech had been inadvertently muted. We lengthen our honest apologies to Usher as we couldn’t be extra grateful for his participation in Tradition’s Greatest Night time.”

Based on the cable community, followers can now watch his full uninterrupted speech throughout BET platforms together with YouTube.

On Sunday, June 30, L.A. Reid, Terry Lewis, Babyface and Jimmy Jam got here collectively on the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to current Usher, 45, with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Whereas accepting his trophy in Ralph Lauren and denim denims, the “Yeah!” singer stated he didn’t write something down beforehand. As an alternative, he simply needed to talk from the center and categorical the “appreciation I’ve for each one that had something to do with this second tonight in addition to the 30-plus 12 months profession that I have fun.”

“Getting right here has undoubtedly not been straightforward, however it has been price it,” he stated. “Is it too early for me to obtain it? As a result of I’m nonetheless working and gunning and I nonetheless love this s–t like I did at 8 years outdated.”

On this 12 months alone, Usher launched his ninth studio album, Coming House, and carried out on the Tremendous Bowl halftime present in February. Subsequent month, he’ll kick off his newest tour titled Usher: Previous, Current, Future.

Earlier than ending his speech, which lasted greater than 13 minutes, the artist shared a particular message to his eldest sons Usher “Cinco” Raymond V, 16, and Nayvid Ely Raymond, 15, whom he shares with ex-wife Tameka Foster and who had been sitting within the entrance row. (Usher additionally shares daughter Sovereign Bo, 3, and son Sire Castrello, 2, along with his spouse, Jenn Goicoechea.)

“It’s 100% all about my youngsters and guaranteeing that you simply perceive that your desires can come true in the event you really dedicated, if you’re dedicated to it, in the event you’re devoted to one thing and you discover ardour and also you keep dedicated to it, this might probably be you,” he stated earlier than sharing a dad joke. “This may very well be your second. Not on this stage, as a result of I’m the one one which’s gonna have this one.”