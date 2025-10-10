Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins for Southern Miss vs. Georgia State

New York Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you click or buy through our links. Featured pricing is subject to change.



There will be plenty of college football to watch on Thursday night — four games to be exact.

One of those matchups is a clash between two teams in the Sun Belt Conference, with Georgia Southern hosting Southern Miss on national TV. The Golden Eagles are 1-0 in the Western bracket of the Sun Belt, while the Eagles are 0-1 in the East side of the conference bracket.

Southern Miss enters the matchup as 3.5-point favorites on the road, and the Over/Under is fairly high a 59.5 total points.

What our Post expert thinks about Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern

Southern Miss is coming off a big blowout win against Jacksonville State, while Georgia Southern got rolled against James Madison. Both teams have had nearly two weeks off, so they should be fresh entering the game.

That should benefit the offenses, which can both light up the scoreboard. Southern Miss averages 388.8 yards per game (71st in FBS), and 31 points per game (57th). Georgia Southern clocks in as the 100th-ranked offense with 347.4 yards per game and 26 points per game (85th).

