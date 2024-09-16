Best SNF prop bets for Week 2

In the event you make a purchase order after clicking on hyperlinks inside this text, Lee Enterprises could earn affiliate commissions. The information and editorial departments had no position within the creation or show of this content material.
The NFL caps off an action-packed Sunday with the Houston Texans internet hosting the Chicago Bears on Sunday Evening Soccer at NRG Stadium.
Under are our favourite Bears vs. Texans participant props for Sunday Evening Soccer in Week, 2 together with C.J. Stroud and Caleb Williams prop bets:
Finest Bears vs. Texans Participant Props for Week 2 Sunday Evening Soccer: C.J. Stroud, Joe Mixon, Caleb Williams props & extra
Stroud threw for a modest 234 yards within the season-opening win towards the Colts regardless of the high-scoring, shut sport.
The Texans are comparatively giant dwelling favorites and Joe Mixon may due to this fact as soon as once more be closely concerned. A proficient Bears move protection additionally restricted Will Levis to 127 passing yards and picked him off twice in Week 1.
The Texans obtained their cash’s value out of Mixon within the veteran again’s group debut, as he garnered 30 carries.
That workload isn’t advisable weekly for a 28-year-old rusher, however in a sport the place Houston is clearly favored, we don’t see why Mixon can’t get to a minimum of 18 carries because the Texans grind issues out and restrict Stroud’s dropbacks.
Finest NFL Betting Websites – Sunday Evening Soccer Week 2
Williams wasn’t a prolific faculty rusher yardage-wise, however he did rating a whopping 27 dashing TDs over three seasons at USC.
The Texans proved weak to a big-bodied dashing QB in Anthony Richardson in Week 1, and we will see Matt Eberflus affording Williams a shot at his first professional dashing TD when Chicago will get shut.
Moore turned 5 catches into solely 36 yards in Week 1, albeit on a sturdy eight targets.
Fellow wideouts Keenan Allen (heel) and Rome Odunze (knee) are each questionable, however a minimum of one ought to play. Nonetheless, the chance must be there for Moore to rack up much more appears towards a Texans secondary that was shaky in Week 1.
Finest Bears vs. Texans participant props for Sunday Evening Soccer Week 2
You should be over 21 to play. Playing Downside? Name 1-800-522-4700. 1-800 GAMBLER.
Catena Media offers unique sports activities betting content material to FrontPageBets, together with picks, evaluation, instruments and sportsbook presents to assist bettors get in on the motion. Please wager responsibly.
Juan Carlos Blanco is a Catena Media contributor and has been writing about sports activities betting and fantasy sports activities since 2015 for all kinds of business web sites, and his work has additionally been syndicated in retailers corresponding to Yahoo Sports activities, CBS Sports activities and NBA.com. Observe his work by way of Twitter @jcblanco22.