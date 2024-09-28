Best quotes from Virginia Tech football after stunning loss at Miami

Friday evening was probably the most controversial endings that the Virginia Tech soccer crew has ever seen. Trailing 38-34 with three seconds left, quarterback Kyron Drones dropped again and lofted a Haily Mary to the tip zone the place huge receiver Da’Quan Felton leaped up round 5 different gamers and the referees dominated that he got here down with a catch for a 40-38 victory.
After a number of minutes and a protracted assessment, the replay heart in Charlotte overturned the decision and the Hokies have been left with a four-point loss and the Hurricanes survived an enormous punch for Brent Pry’s crew. There was a lot stated after the sport and listed below are a few of the finest quotes from each locker rooms late Friday evening.
Pry opened his postgame press convention with an announcement on the sport’s ultimate play.
“That is a troublesome one proper there. I hope they received that decision proper. To take it from our youngsters, our coaches, our followers, I hope they received it proper. I did not assume there was sufficient proof to overturn it. Like I stated, I hope they received it proper.”
Okay, so perhaps the decision on the sphere was unsuitable, nevertheless, the reversal was questionable with out clear-cut undisputable video proof.
It was the perfect effort of the season thus far for the Hokies on the sphere they usually deserved to win the sport. It was going to be a season-defining victory, however the ache of the four-point loss will sting for a very long time.
“They’re harm. I can inform them I am proud, however that ain’t serving to them proper now.”
I am unsure what’s going to assist them proper now, however one factor is for positive, they’ve a fast turnaround with a cross-country flight to Stanford for subsequent Saturday’s mid-afternoon kick-off earlier than a bye week.
Drones did not maintain again when requested concerning the ending and the overturned name on the sphere.
“I do not know the way that decision will get overturned,” stated Drones. “Most likely as a result of we performed right here.”
I agree, I do not know the way that decision will get overturned, but it surely wasn’t as a result of it was performed in Miami, I’d assume. That is going to be an ending that might be mentioned for a very long time. A really very long time.
Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal saved it quick and candy when requested concerning the ultimate play and the overturned name.
“I noticed an incomplete cross,” Cristobal stated. “That is all I can say.”
I would not have anticipated anything from the veteran coach.