Best Paramount+ Streaming Deals on National Streaming Day 2024

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products by way of a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter might obtain an affiliate fee.

Twine cutters can get Paramount+ with Showtime without spending a dime with a brand new Walmart+ Week deal. This implies you may compensate for High Gun: Maverick, Star Trek, Paw Patrol or RuPaul’s Drag Race whereas saving 50 p.c off one yr of the streamer.

Right this moment solely (June 20), get six free months of the ad-free Paramount+ tier (often $11.99 monthly or $119.99 yearly) while you join Walmart+, the mass retailer’s membership program that features free supply and transport, fuel reductions, additional financial savings, unique entry to gross sales and extra perks.

One other method to save? Via July 14, new and returning subscribers can save 50 p.c off the Paramount+ with Showtime plan with the code THECHI — the most effective offers on Paramount+ since Black Friday. The limited-time promo code celebrates the second season of The Chi and primarily will get you the ad-free tier with Showtime for simply $5 a month, or the identical worth because the ad-supported Paramount Important plan (reg. $5.99 monthly or $59.99 per yr). After the primary 12 months, the Paramount+ with Showtime subscription auto-renews at $11.99 month-to-month.

Paramount+ with Showtime consists of dwell information, NFL video games, and Champions League soccer (amongst different sports activities) on CBS; tens of hundreds of TV episodes and films, together with the Indiana Jones franchise, High Gun, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and The Misplaced Metropolis; the Paw Patrol franchise; Paramount+ authentic exhibits such because the Yellowstone prequel sequence 1883; franchises comparable to South Park and Star Trek; Emmy-nominated sequence The Curse; RuPaul Drag Race All Stars and extra.

Subscribers of the Showtime tier additionally get entry to BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and the Smithsonian Channel together with ad-free expertise on most content material and the flexibility to stream their native CBS station dwell and obtain choose exhibits and films to observe later.

Extra of the Finest Paramount+ Offers: Scholar Low cost, Free Trial

When you’re a scholar, save 25 p.c off Paramount+ while you join along with your college e-mail tackle. Pay solely $4.50 monthly for the Paramount+ Important plan, which is often $5.99 month-to-month. Be taught extra and get the deal right here.

For the month of Might, the streaming service can also be partnering with Mint Cellular (the model backed by superstar investor Ryan Reynolds) to supply free subscriptions. New and current subscribers of Mint’s Limitless plan ($15 monthly) get the Paramount+ Important plan free for six months. Present Mint subscribers in good standing can even get the deal by opting in; be taught extra and join right here.

Paramount+ additionally gives a seven-day trial for brand spanking new clients; the promo can also be obtainable the streamer’s Prime Video channel, however with out the 50 p.c off deal. Be taught extra and get Paramount+ with Showtime at 50 p.c off right here.