Best high-yield savings account rates Oct. 10, 2025

High-yield savings accounts continue to offer strong rates of return for those seeking to maximize their savings potential. With many accounts currently featuring annual percentage yields (APYs) surpassing 4.00%, and a select few still hovering near the 5.00% mark, it’s a great time to make sure you have the best account for your financial needs.

The current economic environment is characterized by rising inflation rates and an ambiguous U.S. economic outlook. For those reasons, the Federal Reserve halted its rate-cutting measures in the first part of 2025. But the central bank finally delivered a much anticipated rate cut at its September meeting.

Savings account APYs remained relatively stable during the first part of the year—but, after the September rate cut and the potential for further cuts when the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meets in October and December, financial institutions might decrease the APYs they offer accordingly.

Recognizing the importance of informed financial decision-making, Fortune has partnered with Curinos, a team of esteemed financial industry consultants. This collaboration aims to provide readers with a precise and up-to-date snapshot of the most competitive savings account rates available in today’s market, catering to those looking to enhance their savings strategy or embark on new financial endeavors.

Today’s best high-yield savings accounts: Earn up to 5.00% APY

Fortune reviews the top rates offered by leading U.S. financial institutions each day to help readers obtain the best possible return on their savings. The best high-yield savings account rate of 5.00% can be found at Varo Money. Accounts with very competitive rates can also be found at Axos Bank, SoFi, and Presidential Bank. Here are the best savings account rates available nationwide:

FDIC average national deposit rates: January 2020 to present

In March 2024, the national average savings rate was 0.47%. This rate quickly began to fall as the Federal Reserve started making cuts to the federal funds rate later in the year. Now, the national average savings rate sits at 0.40%.

Savings account news in 2025

Federal Reserve interest rate decisions are crucial in shaping savings account rates. When the Fed raises its benchmark rate, financial institutions typically follow suit by increasing the interest they offer on savings accounts to remain competitive. Conversely, when the Fed lowers rates, savings account yields generally decrease.

However, this relationship isn’t always direct. Banks may adjust their rates based on a variety of factors, including their own financial objectives, efforts to attract new customers, and broader market conditions.

Fed meetings take place roughly eight times annually. The central bank adjusted the federal funds rate to 4.25%-4.50% at its December 2024 meeting, then cut its benchmark rate again in September 2025 to 4.00%-4.25%, where it currently stands. The next FOMC meeting is set for Oct. 28-29.

High-yield savings accounts might be easier to find than you expect

You may have already taken a look at the accounts available from local banks and been unimpressed with the rates offered, or wondered why there are no specific products labeled “high-yield savings accounts.” That’s largely because the primary difference between high-yield and traditional savings accounts is simply the interest rate offered. Traditional accounts often feature physical branch access but with lower rates, while high-yield accounts are typically offered by online banks and boast higher rates but limited in-person services.

High-yield accounts typically provide rates that are 10 to 20 times higher than conventional accounts. For example, while the national average savings rate is 0.40%, many high-yield accounts offer rates above 4.00%.

In addition to substantially higher interest rates than traditional savings accounts, consider opening a high-yield savings account if you want to avoid minimum balance requirements or monthly fees. Oftentimes, the two go hand in hand. These accounts are ideal for emergency funds or short-term savings goals and are FDIC-insured, providing the same protection as traditional banks. Just remember that you’ll have to pay taxes on any interest you earn from the account.

Frequently asked questions

How often do APYs on high-yield savings accounts change? Banks and credit unions can adjust high-yield savings account rates whenever they see fit, so there’s no regular schedule. But in practice, these changes often occur in response to the Federal Reserve raising or lowering the federal funds rate.

Should I switch banks if I find a savings account with a higher rate? It could be worth switching, but it depends on your situation. You can have multiple savings accounts—but consider any minimum deposit requirements and whether the higher rate will actually make a significant difference in your earnings before making a move. For example, putting $1,000 in an account where the APY is 4% and leaving it for a year without further deposits might net approximately $39.98 in interest. While if the same account had an APY of 4.5%, you might earn $44.98 in interest over that year.

How easy is it to withdraw money from a HYSA? Assuming your bank or credit union has a decent online banking setup, it should be fairly easy to initiate a withdrawal from your computer or mobile device. Just remember that many institutions still maintain the rule of no more than six withdrawals per month even though that’s not a federal rule any longer.

Should I choose an online-only bank for my HYSA? Since online banks save on costs like branch maintenance, they can typically pass those savings on to customers through higher rates, making them a strong option for your HYSA.

Can I lose money in a high-yield savings account? Assuming your account is at an institution with FDIC or NCUA insurance, your savings are protected up to the insurance max. That said, if your account’s APY doesn’t match or beat inflation, your spending power could still take a hit.

