Best Deals on Makeup, Skin Care, Hair Tools

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products by a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter could obtain an affiliate fee.

Contemporary off the 21 Days of Magnificence blowout, Ulta is kicking off fall with much more financial savings. Now by Oct. 5, the wonder retailer is slashing costs to the tune of as much as 40 % throughout each division. That’s almost 5,000 gadgets on sale.

Ulta’s Fall Haul occasion boasts main markdowns on cosmetics, skincare, hair care and equipment, nail care, bathtub and physique merchandise and wonder instruments. The combo additionally features a slew of Hollywood-backed manufacturers, akin to Stranger Issues star Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence By Mills, Jessica Alba’s Sincere Magnificence, Drew Barrymore’s Flower Magnificence and Moon oral care (Kendall Jenner is an investor), to call just some.

A few of the greatest offers on celebrity-worn drugstore manufacturers embody as much as 40 % off Covergirl (Kelsea Ballerini, America Ferrera and Queen Latifah are just some faces of the model), Physicians Components (Sofia Richie Grainge calls this bronzer considered one of her “secret faves” in a viral TikTok video), Revlon (Madelyn Cline is the face of the model and wore the Powder Blush in Naughty Nude to the Met Gala) and Moist N Wild. Snag 30 % off all the things by Pixi in addition to Kiss (Suni Lee competed, and gained, within the model’s Salon X-tend manicure).

Magnificence buffs may also save large on Mario Badescu, with 30 % off choose merchandise, along with viral favorites from Tarte, Laura Mercier, Moon Juice, Morphe, OPI, Too Confronted, City Decay and even Liquid I.V.

At a Look: Ulta Fall Haul Class Financial savings

The blowout is going on in shops and on-line by Oct. 5, however sure gadgets are solely discounted on the positioning (marked “on-line solely worth” on product web page). We’ve rounded up among the most shockingly good offers from Ulta’s Fall Haul sale; see our high 20 picks beneath and store all the occasion at ulta.com.

Greatest Ulta Fall Haul Magnificence Offers 2024

Free reward with buy.