Best Deals on Beauty, Tech, Fashion, Home

Goal is maintaining its eye on the summer time sale bullseye with its personal seven-day purchasing occasion to rival Amazon Prime Day. The Minneapolis-based mass retailer’s Circle Week runs from July 7-13, 5 days longer than Amazon’s 48-hour occasion.

Obtainable to members of Goal’s free-to-join Circle loyalty program, the weeklong financial savings occasion guarantees as much as 50 p.c off storewide and is among the many Prime Day various gross sales hoping to draw discount-seeking consumers away from Amazon this fall.

Goal’s summer time sale contains 50 p.c off a Goal Circle 360 subscription ($49 for the primary yr; frequently $99), which gives entry to Goal’s limitless same-day supply with Shipt. Moreover, members can entry Shipt Market to buy from a whole bunch of retail companions, like CVS, Lowe’s, PetSmart and extra.

Forward, maintain studying for all the things you could learn about Goal’s summer time financial savings, together with the most effective early offers and tips on how to save probably the most in the course of the seven-day blowout.

When Is Goal Circle Week 2024?

Goal Circle Week begins Sunday, July 7, and ends Saturday, July 13, and takes place in shops, on-line at Goal.com and on the retailer’s app.

The best way to Store Goal Circle Week 2024

Not like Amazon Prime Day, you don’t want to purchase a membership to buy the Goal Circle Week sale — the retailer’s Circle program is free to hitch and contains entry to the entire offers. Meaning it’s additionally not required to have a Goal RedCard debit or bank card so as to store the weeklong occasion, though cardholders do get the additional reductions.

The Finest Offers to Store at Goal Circle Week 2024

Alongside the reductions of as much as 50 p.c, consumers who spend $50 on dwelling care merchandise will obtain a $15 Goal present card, and consumers who spend $40 on choose merchandise at Ulta Magnificence at Goal will obtain a $10 Goal present card.

Goal Circle members additionally qualify for bonus earnings in the course of the seven-day purchasing occasion. The retailer’s handy same-day providers can help you fill up on web-only offers at dwelling for in-store or Drive Up pickup, so it can save you time while you fill your IRL cart on promos stocked in shops solely. An alternative choice is to get your order delivered through a Shipt membership, which is included in a Goal Circle 360 subscription that will probably be supplied for 50 p.c off throughout Goal Circle Week ($49 for the primary yr; frequently $99).

From July 7-13, Goal is providing as much as 50 p.c off 1000’s of things. Particular name outs embrace:

As much as 50% off choose toys together with LEGO, Monster Jam, and LOL Shock!

As much as 40% off kitchen and ground care, together with Keurig, KitchenAid, Ninja, Dyson, Shark and Bissell

30% off clothes for the entire household (together with faculty uniforms)

30% off bedding and tub, together with Casaluna and Threshold

30% off choose backpacks, together with Cat & Jack

20% off choose skincare, suncare and fragrances, together with CeraVe, La Roche Posay, Neutrogena, Olay, Solar Bum, Banana Boat and Tremendous’ry

Purchase one, get one 50% off meals and beverage summer time favorites, together with ice cream, contemporary berries, all chilled juices and chilled espresso drinks

Keep tuned for extra of the most effective offers in each class as soon as the sale is stay on July 7, and take a look at just a few of the most effective offers nonetheless stay from Goal’s prolonged 4th of July sale, beneath.