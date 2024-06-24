Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 77

The countdown to the beginning of the Dallas Cowboys season has reached 77. Sure, we’re simply 77 days away from watching the Cowboys play an everyday season sport.
With that comes our newest installment within the best gamers to put on the uniform for the franchise.
The best participant to put on No. 77 was a pillar for this franchise for a few years, a pillar who has taken his abilities to the Huge Apple.
Tyron Smith shall be Canton-bound when he decides to hold up his cleats, however it’s good to offer a participant his flowers earlier than it’s all mentioned and carried out.
He’s the epitome of greatness. Throughout his 13-year tenure with Dallas, Smith was named to eight Professional Bowls and earned All-Professional honors twice. Together with being nominated as an All-2010s Corridor of Fame Staff member, the previous first-round decide was all the things anybody might have ever hoped for.
Sure, the sidelines will look slightly unusual this season with Smith now a member of the New York Jets. However that does not imply his time in Dallas shall be forgotten quickly.
Tyron Smith is among the best Cowboys of all time and the rightful participant to characterize the No. 77.
