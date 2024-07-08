Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Right Now July 3 – Sei, BinaryX, Litecoin

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Bitcoin fell beneath $61,000 in the newest intraday session after failing to retain $63,000. This information sparked a cautious sentiment as BTC witnessed liquidations value $63 million prior to now day, dropping its dominance beneath the 50-day shifting common. Analysts consider that this present pattern alerts a possible altcoin rally.

As such, market individuals search the perfect crypto to spend money on. Notably, SEI, NEAR Protocol, BinaryX, and Litecoin are highlighted as digital property worthy of portfolio addition.

Greatest Cryptocurrencies to Spend money on Proper Now

Sei just lately built-in with Subgraph Studio, enabling builders to create, handle, and publish subgraphs on Sei utilizing the Graph protocol. Equally, NEAR teamed up with Frax Finance to introduce frxNEAR, a stablecoin and liquid staking by-product. In the meantime, current market exercise has additionally sparked optimism amongst analysts for Litecoin, because the token has proven a constructive worth pattern, boosting investor confidence in its future potential.

1. Sei (SEI)

Sei blockchain’s distinctive method emphasizes parallelization and specialised infrastructure, establishing itself as a sturdy platform for numerous buying and selling purposes. By addressing the constraints of current layer-1 (L1) blockchains, Sei goals to offer an environment friendly and seamless consumer expertise.

The system helps buying and selling platforms, NFT marketplaces, DeFi purposes, and gaming economies. The SEI token is priced at $0.335 at press time, exhibiting a 1.34% intraday improve. Market sentiment is bullish, whereas the Worry & Greed Index is at 50, indicating neutrality.

Moreover, the 14-day Relative Power Index (RSI) stands at 48.79, suggesting the cryptocurrency is impartial and would possibly commerce sideways. The token has excessive liquidity primarily based on its market cap. The closest resistance degree is $0.45, and help is $0.28.

Regardless of a 32% dip over the previous month, technical indicators level to potential. The ten-day and 100-day shifting averages are shut, indicating stability. If bullish traits prevail, the value might surpass the primary resistance degree and attain $0.54, suggesting a possible acquire of over 30%.

As well as, Sei just lately built-in with Subgraph Studio, permitting builders to create, handle, and publish subgraphs on Sei utilizing the Graph protocol. This integration enhances environment friendly knowledge indexing and querying, offering a smoother improvement expertise.

2. NEAR Protocol (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol helps quick, low-cost transactions and is designed for fast development by way of its distinctive sharding expertise. It goals to deal with conventional blockchain challenges like excessive charges and sluggish speeds. With a robust staff and energetic group, the NEAR token reveals potential.

Presently, NEAR is buying and selling at $5.29. The bulls have proven energy with a 0.24% rise over the previous week. Nonetheless, the token was down 27.37% for the month; nevertheless, it witnessed a 42.28% acquire over six months. This momentum suggests NEAR might doubtlessly climb over 20%, testing larger resistance ranges quickly.

In a current improvement, the NEAR Basis partnered with Economics Design to help NEAR ecosystem tasks with efficient tokenomics and sustainable financial design. This collaboration goals to bolster the NEAR ecosystem’s monetary infrastructure.

Equally, NEAR partnered with Frax Finance to launch frxNEAR, a stablecoin and liquid staking by-product. This goals to leverage NEAR’s superior blockchain expertise, mirroring the efficiency seen with Frax Finance’s ETH staking by-product, sfrxETH. This collaboration combines user-owned AI with programmable cash, doubtlessly driving monetary innovation.

Moreover, Frax Finance will combine NEAR’s decentralized purposes into Fraxtal, a liquidity hub for the crypto area. This integration aligns with NEAR’s chain abstraction capabilities, additional enhancing its ecosystem.

Moreover, NEAR Protocol presents a promising blockchain resolution with superior expertise and strategic partnerships. Whereas it faces market fluctuations, its long-term potential stays important.

3. Litecoin (LTC)

Latest market exercise has sparked optimism amongst analysts for a number of altcoins, together with Litecoin. The token has proven a constructive worth pattern, which has fueled investor confidence in its future potential.

Litecoin is designed to supply quick, safe, and low-cost funds utilizing blockchain expertise’s distinctive properties. Moreover, transactions are usually confirmed in simply minutes, and transaction charges are almost negligible when utilizing LTC.

The token presently trades at $74.64, reflecting a 4.19% improve over final week. These features are attributed to the thrill round elevated adoption as a cost methodology and supportive on-chain metrics. Moreover, Litecoin surpasses Bitcoin and Ethereum when it comes to genuine energetic addresses.

Over the previous 30 days, LTC has skilled 15 inexperienced days, indicating constructive motion for half of the month. It additionally boasts excessive liquidity relative to its market cap. The 14-day Relative Power Index (RSI) is at 30.55, suggesting that the token is presently impartial and should proceed to commerce sideways.

Contemplating the general market sentiment and technical indicators, predictions recommend that Litecoin’s worth might attain $99.74 by the top of the 12 months. This constructive market sentiment and technical indicators place Litecoin as a substantial token to observe for potential funding.

4. 99Bitcoins (99BTC)

99Bitcoins has launched the 99BTC token, exhibiting important curiosity with a presale exceeding $2.3 million. This token operates on the Ethereum and BNB Sensible Chain networks and can finally launch underneath Bitcoin’s BRC-20 token normal.

The platform employs a Be taught-to-Earn mannequin, rewarding customers with crypto for finishing instructional modules, quizzes, and checks. This encourages studying, enhancing its utility.

Moreover, customers holding the 99BTC tokens can entry options comparable to crypto buying and selling alerts, BRC-20 instruments, instructional sources, and a VIP group group. Along with the presale, 99Bitcoins initiated a crypto airdrop marketing campaign, distributing $99,000 value of Bitcoin.

The marketing campaign attracted over 13,906 entries, with 99 winners to be chosen on July 19, producing important group participation. The 99BTC tokenomics goals to help platform development and incentivize participation.

🎉 Thrilling milestone alert! 🎉 Now we have now raised over $2.2 MILLION in our $99BTC presale! 🚀 Safe your spot now earlier than the #Presale worth will increase! 👀 Don’t miss out—get began right now!

Furthermore, the entire provide is capped at 99 billion tokens, with 10.5% allotted to presale consumers, 14% for staking rewards, and 44.5% for group incentives and undertaking development funds. This allocation technique balances fast rewards with long-term development and group engagement.

5. BinaryX (BNX)

Initially a decentralized by-product buying and selling platform, BinaryX shifted focus as a result of rising recognition of GameFi and metaverse video games. Now, BinaryX capabilities as a GameFi platform, providing Preliminary Recreation Choices (IGO) to assist Web2 builders transition into Web3.

BinaryX gives a number of companies, together with infrastructural help, a DAO governance system, and group constructing to help promising GameFi tasks. The aim is to drive innovation in blockchain gaming.

Moreover, the platform goals to create sustainable financial fashions for its video games, including participating gaming experiences to the ecosystem. Notable video games developed by BinaryX embrace CyberDragon and CyberArena, each are prime performers on the BNB Chain.

At press time, BNX is priced at $1.01, reflecting an intraday surge of 17.43%. The market sentiment surrounding BinaryX is presently bullish, whereas the Worry & Greed Index reads 50, indicating a impartial sentiment. Over the previous 30 days, BinaryX has skilled 17 inexperienced days.

Presently, BinaryX has established a help degree at $0.65 and is exhibiting important quantity because it approaches the following goal of $1.57. The 14-day Relative Power Index (RSI) is at 49.65, indicating a impartial place and suggesting that the cryptocurrency could commerce sideways quickly.

