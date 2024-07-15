Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Right Now July 10 – Render, Injective, Tezos

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Tezos just lately partnered with Baanx, a digital asset card facilitator and Mastercard accomplice, to develop a crypto debit card for the Tezos platform. In the meantime, the rise in HONEY’s worth is attributed to Hivemapper’s community enlargement, which has mapped over 13.8 million distinctive kilometers. Moreover, Injective has built-in with IoTeX, permitting the seamless switch of IoTeX belongings to Injective.

1. Hivemapper (HONEY)

Hivemapper’s HONEY token has demonstrated exceptional resilience and attracted substantial investor curiosity just lately. Over the previous 24 hours, the token’s value has elevated by 16.73%, reaching $0.07159. Concurrently, its buying and selling quantity has surged by over 325%, presently round $2 million.

Furthermore, Hivemapper operates inside the Decentralized Public Infrastructure (DePIN) sector, competing with main gamers like Google Maps, which has over a billion month-to-month lively customers. The platform collects mapping knowledge from contributors who use Hivemapper dashcams of their automobiles.

As these customers drive and map roads, they earn HONEY tokens. The amount of tokens they obtain depends upon the demand for mapping explicit roads.

The current improve in HONEY’s worth stems from the enlargement of Hivemapper’s community, which has now mapped over 13.8 million distinctive kilometers. For HONEY to maintain its development, it wants to shut above the resistance stage of $0.0832 and persistently stay above the assist stage of $0.0722.

2. WienerAI (WAI)

WienerAI options revolutionary AI applied sciences that enhance buying and selling capabilities and neighborhood engagement. Substantial investor assist and a transparent roadmap for future improvement improve the venture.

The venture has just lately captured consideration within the cryptocurrency sector by securing $7.2 million in funding, attracting vital investor curiosity. At present, the WAI token is valued at $0.00073 every, with about 20 days remaining earlier than the top of the presale.

Its main draw is its AI-driven buying and selling device, designed to optimize buying and selling accuracy and effectivity. This device merges humor with superior know-how, creating an attractive and interactive person buying and selling expertise.

The AI buying and selling device supplies detailed market analyses and buying and selling solutions. Buyers can seek the advice of AI for insights into funding methods. The platform ensures trades execute at favorable costs throughout decentralized exchanges (DEXs), defending customers from predatory buying and selling bots.

Seize the golden bone earlier than it’s too late! Be a part of WienerAI now and safe your spot within the buying and selling revolution 🌟🌭 pic.twitter.com/aLh8M4VxHj — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 9, 2024

Past buying and selling, the venture focuses on creating AI options for knowledge evaluation, course of automation, and assist techniques. Moreover, WAI gives a staking mechanism that enables WAI token holders to earn rewards.

3. Render (RNDR)

Render Community permits customers to make use of unused GPU energy to render movement graphics and visible results. This methodology optimizes useful resource use and helps the rising demand for high-quality visible content material throughout numerous industries.

Just lately, Binance introduced its assist for the token swap and rebranding of Render (RNDR) to Render (RENDER). This variation goals to streamline the platform and improve the person expertise. The swap will convert RNDR tokens to RENDER tokens at a 1:1 ratio.

Moreover, Binance will handle all technical facets to make sure a easy transition for customers. After the swap, RNDR deposits and withdrawals will now not be supported, and a brand new notification shall be issued upon completion.

UPDATE: Binance now helps the Render SPL token (RENDER)! Keep alert for scams with elevated exercise. Guarantee your 2FA and safety settings are updated. Observe solely our official channels for updates. Extra information: https://t.co/2MKWywhOHR — The Render Community (@rendernetwork) July 10, 2024

By way of market efficiency, RNDR traded at $6.65 at press time, marking a 5.15% improve within the final 24 hours. The token has excessive liquidity primarily based on its market cap. The 14-day Relative Energy Index (RSI) is 42.66, indicating that the cryptocurrency is presently impartial and will commerce sideways.

The token’s value motion shaped a double prime over the previous 4 months, with potential assist round $4. This may increasingly current a shopping for alternative for buyers. Regardless of current curiosity from merchants, RNDR has declined by about 28% up to now month and seven.87% up to now week, highlighting market volatility.

4. Injective (INJ)

Injective just lately built-in with IoTeX, enabling the seamless switch of IoTeX belongings to Injective. In a current announcement on the X platform, Injective highlighted the comfort this integration brings to token transfers, offering substantial person advantages.

This improvement permits seamless token transfers, enhancing person expertise. Moreover, the Injective platform operates as a Layer 1 blockchain, facilitating the creation of strong decentralized finance (DeFi) functions.

It gives a plug-and-play infrastructure, permitting builders to shortly and effectively construct and launch Web3 finance apps. The ecosystem is powered by its native token, which performs a job in protocol governance and capturing the worth of decentralized functions.

At present, Injective’s token trades above the 200-day easy shifting common, reflecting constructive efficiency relative to its token sale value. The token enjoys excessive liquidity attributable to its market capitalization.

.@iotex_io is now built-in with Injective, enabling the seamless switch of IoTeX belongings to Injective. This in flip permits for novel DePin functions, use circumstances and belongings to enter the Injective ecosystem through a various array of dApps constructed on Injective. pic.twitter.com/pvypoVW2eZ — Injective 🥷 (@injective) July 2, 2024

INJ trades at $21.06 at press time, marking an intraday improve of two.05%. It has recorded a year-to-date acquire of 164.25%, highlighting its long-term potential.

Injective’s revolutionary cross-chain derivatives protocol within the DeFi area may additional improve its worth. The platform’s low charges and high-speed transactions make it a compelling choice within the present market, making it among the finest cryptocurrencies to spend money on proper now.

5. Tezos (XTZ)

Tezos is a blockchain and open-source platform designed for belongings and functions, emphasizing code safety, on-chain governance, and decentralization. The platform was among the many first to undertake the liquid proof-of-stake (LPoS) consensus mechanism.

XTZ has just lately proven modest positive aspects, positioning it among the many finest cryptocurrencies to spend money on proper now. It has skilled 16 constructive buying and selling days within the final month and maintains excessive liquidity relative to its market cap.

The 14-day Relative Energy Index (RSI) is 49.18, suggesting that the token is impartial and may proceed to commerce sideways. At press time, the token is priced at $0.7476, reflecting an intraday improve of 0.94%.

A current partnership between Tezos and Baanx, a digital asset card facilitator and Mastercard accomplice, goals to create a crypto debit card for the Tezos platform. This partnership coincides with the token’s current surge.

Transactions with the Tezos-branded, non-custodial crypto card will happen on Etherlink, an Ethereum-compatible layer-2 blockchain using Tezos Good Rollups know-how. This enables for quick, low-cost funds. The Tezos Basis-backed debit card shall be accepted by over 110 million world retailers suitable with Mastercard.

