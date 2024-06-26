Best Crypto to Buy Now June 21 – Sui, Fantom, KuCoin Token

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

This text analyzes tokens which have proven resilience and promise amidst fluctuating circumstances, making them choices for buyers searching for strategic alternatives within the digital asset market.

The cryptocurrency market is remodeling because the memecoin rally loses steam, giving strategy to an elevated concentrate on altcoins. On account of its latest worth actions, Sui, Fantom, and KuCoin Token have captured appreciable consideration. Traders, anticipating a shift in traits, are particularly intrigued by this resurgence of altcoins.

On the time of writing, 99BTC has raised over $2.2 million, demonstrating sturdy curiosity from the crypto group. Just lately, the Fantom Basis disclosed its plan to allocate 200 million of its native FTM tokens, valued at roughly $120 million, to help initiatives transitioning to the Sonic community.

In the meantime, SUI has garnered favorable consideration for its Complete Worth Locked (TVL) metrics. The platform’s worth has risen to $0.9023, representing a 2.93% improve in simply at some point.

1. Sui (SUI)

Sui is a layer-1 blockchain platform designed for widespread adoption. It focuses on safety, scalability, and offering a strong improvement setting. Key options embrace an object-centric information mannequin and the Transfer programming language.

Furthermore, Sui goals to reinforce the consumer expertise by addressing widespread blockchain challenges with progressive options like zkLogin and sponsored transactions. Its horizontal scaling permits for low-latency transactions, secure charges, and excessive throughput, which advantages builders in constructing superior Web3 purposes.

The platform has acquired optimistic recognition for its Complete Worth Locked (TVL) metrics. Just lately, Sui’s worth elevated to $0.9023, marking a 2.93% rise inside a day. Nevertheless, it has seen an 8.85% lower over the previous week.

What’s in a reputation? Solely your total id. That’s why @SuiNSdapp is remodeling your onchain presence with one easy thought: Drop the dot. With SuiNS, you may lose the difficult handle and handle your accounts with one easy-to-remember title that’s uniquely yours. See how… https://t.co/kpfNVUZgTo — Sui (@SuiNetwork) June 18, 2024

Regardless of this volatility, the latest worth motion signifies sturdy market curiosity in buying Sui. At the moment, investor sentiment round Sui’s worth prediction is bullish. The Concern & Greed Index is at 63, suggesting greed. Moreover, the token trades above the 200-day easy shifting common and reveals a optimistic efficiency in comparison with its token sale worth.

Moreover, it’s buying and selling close to its cycle excessive and has excessive liquidity relative to its market cap. These developments replicate rising confidence in Sui as a major altcoin, making it one of many market’s finest tokens to look at.

2. 99Bitcoins (99BTC)

99Bitcoins has launched a Be taught-to-Earn token to incentivize people to find out about digital belongings. The platform integrates with the BRC-20 customary, marking the L2E mannequin’s debut on the Bitcoin blockchain. At press time, the mission has raised over $2.2 million, indicating sturdy curiosity from the crypto group.

The 99Bitcoins platform goals to coach folks about digital belongings by varied options. In keeping with the mission’s whitepaper, it gives entry to premium programs, professional buying and selling alerts, and group channels. These options goal to offer complete academic assets and instruments for customers considering cryptocurrency.

🎉 Thrilling milestone alert! 🎉 Now we have now raised over $2.2 MILLION in our $99BTC presale! 🚀 Safe your spot now earlier than the #Presale worth will increase! 👀 Don’t miss out—get began in the present day!

👉 https://t.co/NXD7DAamqr#99Bitcoins #BTC #Crypto #L2E pic.twitter.com/xQC6lg0euI — 99Bitcoins (@99BitcoinsHQ) June 17, 2024

Along with the presale, 99Bitcoins launched a crypto airdrop marketing campaign, distributing $99,000 price of Bitcoin. The airdrop has attracted over 12,968 entries, and 99 winners shall be chosen on July 19. This marketing campaign has generated appreciable consideration and participation inside the group.

In the meantime, 99BTC’s tokenomics are designed to help the platform’s progress and incentivize participation. The overall provide of 99BTC is capped at 99 billion tokens, with 10.5% allotted to presale consumers. Moreover, 14% is put aside for staking rewards and 44.5% for group incentives and mission progress funds.

This allocation technique goals to stability instant rewards with long-term progress and group engagement. By combining a presale, an airdrop, and a structured token provide, the mission seeks to draw and retain a devoted consumer base.

3. KuCoin Token (KCS)

KuCoin Token not too long ago elevated in worth, now valued at $10.07. This marks a 0.42% rise within the final 24 hours, exhibiting short-term resilience. Regardless of this, the market sentiment stays bearish. Nevertheless, the token’s Concern & Greed Index is at 63, indicating buyers’ greed.

The 14-day Relative Energy Index for KCS is 55.68, which signifies the token is at the moment impartial and should commerce sideways. Furthermore, the KCS token trades above its 200-day Easy Transferring Common (SMA), suggesting a optimistic long-term pattern.

Over the previous hour, KCS has proven a promising efficiency, rising by 0.26%. Regardless of the bearish sentiment, this information ought to instill confidence in KCS’s short-term efficiency.

As well as, KuCoin Token has proven short-term progress and resilience. The impartial RSI and place above the 200-day SMA recommend a possible for future upward motion. Whereas investor sentiment reveals greed, the general outlook stays blended, making it important to look at future traits.

4. Fantom (FTM)

The Fantom Basis not too long ago introduced it would allocate 200 million of its native FTM tokens, price about $120 million, to assist initiatives transfer to the Sonic community. This substantial allocation from its treasury goals to draw and safe key companions who can contribute to Sonic’s progress and improvement.

The funds shall be used to have interaction builders creating purposes on the Fantom community, these creating decentralized purposes (dApps), and companions providing important instruments and providers. This transfer highlights Fantom’s dedication to constructing a strong, dynamic platform and group.

In keeping with CoinMarketCap, FTM is valued at $0.5835, reflecting an intraday improve of two.90%. Regardless of this short-term achieve, FTM has proven a bearish pattern, declining by 9.53% over the previous week. The token is buying and selling 38.77% above its 200-day Easy Transferring Common (SMA) of $0.42001, indicating a optimistic efficiency relative to its token sale worth.

💸 Saying: Sonic Labs Innovator Fund We’re committing as much as 200,000,000 FTM to speed up accomplice migration for the #Sonic launch! 🤝 The fund enhances our 100M+ $S airdrop and can appeal to an inflow of progressive dApps to Sonic. Be taught extra 👇https://t.co/KnFJMm8DDr pic.twitter.com/zihVJWBw3Q — Fantom Basis (@FantomFDN) June 20, 2024

Moreover, the token additionally maintains excessive liquidity primarily based on its market capitalization. Fantom’s allocation of great assets to help the Sonic migration highlights its strategic concentrate on constructing a robust and lively group. This initiative goals to draw top-tier companions and builders, finally enhancing the community’s performance and attraction.

5. Ontology Fuel (ONG)

Ontology Fuel is altering arms at $0.3737, reflecting a 6.71% improve within the final 24 hours and a 68% rise over the previous 12 months. Regardless of these beneficial properties, market sentiment towards ONG is at the moment bearish, with the Concern & Greed Index indicating a stage of 63, suggesting greed amongst buyers.

Buying and selling above its 200-day Easy Transferring Common (SMA) of $0.334937, ONG’s 14-day Relative Energy Index (RSI) stands at 46.58, signaling a impartial stance and potential sideways motion quickly.

Moreover, the community not too long ago skilled an increase in decentralized software (dApp) transactions, growing by 1,344 to 7,765,096 transactions. This uptick underscores rising exercise inside the platform.

In latest developments, the ONTO Pockets built-in Coinbase Cloud’s Partial ETH Staking, enabling customers to stake any quantity of ETH simply. This transfer goals to broaden participation in Ethereum community safety and reward alternatives.

We’re excited to announce our partnership with @TorusChain! 🎉🚀 Be a part of our group marketing campaign to find extra about Ontology and Torus, earn improbable rewards, and full thrilling milestones. 💻🌟 Let’s be taught, earn, and develop collectively! 🤝#Blockchain #Layer1 #Torus #Ontology… https://t.co/CrGIEYxdrl — Ontology #BUIDL4Web3 (@OntologyNetwork) June 19, 2024

Moreover, ONTO’s partnership with XSTAR goals to drive the adoption of Web3 applied sciences, enhancing accessibility and consumer engagement throughout decentralized purposes. Furthermore, whereas ONG has proven substantial worth progress and elevated community exercise, present market sentiment stays cautious.

Latest technical integrations and partnerships spotlight efforts to develop Ontology’s ecosystem and utility. Traders ought to take into account the impartial RSI and market circumstances when evaluating potential investments.

