Best Crypto to Buy Now July 19 – Toncoin, Mantle, Theta Network

This information opinions the finest cryptocurrencies which can be value contemplating for funding. It highlights their distinct options, latest developments, and potential for future development.

With so many digital property within the international market, holding observe of promising alternatives can take effort and time. Traders should keep knowledgeable in regards to the newest developments and consider every token’s efficiency and potential. On this article, we’ll analyze the finest crypto to purchase now based mostly on their present efficiency, development potential, and tendencies, making it simple for market members to determine which cryptocurrencies are value contemplating for his or her portfolio.

The THETA Community group lately introduced the launch of the Theta Edge Node for Android units, scheduled for September 25, 2024. Concurrently, the latest value improve in MNT aligns with an increase in every day exercise and the variety of new addresses concerned in MNT transactions. Moreover, BANANA was lately listed on Binance, with buying and selling set to start on July 20, 2024. This itemizing is a part of Binance’s HODLer Airdrops initiative.

1. Theta Community (THETA)

Theta Community is a blockchain platform designed particularly for the video, media, and leisure industries. Its major intention is to scale back content material supply prices, offering a cheap resolution for builders and companies. The platform operates on a blockchain appropriate with Ethereum good contracts, creating a versatile developer surroundings.

The platform presents strong Web3 infrastructure options, together with the Theta Video API and Theta Web3 Theater. These instruments assist builders considerably reduce prices in video transcoding, storage, and supply by utilizing patented Digital Rights Administration expertise.

In response to CoinMarketCap, the THETA token skilled a 1.10% lower, buying and selling at $1.51 at press time. Nonetheless, it has proven a 9.90% improve over the previous week and a 1.03% previously month. Moreover, the token’s worth has elevated since its preliminary sale, which is an efficient indicator of its efficiency and potential for development.

During the last 30 days, it has traded positively for 16 days and maintains excessive liquidity based mostly on its market cap. Furthermore, Theta Community has constructed strategic partnerships with key trade gamers to strengthen its ecosystem and assist broader adoption of its expertise.

In an enormous leap ahead for Theta, the cell model of the Theta Edge Node for Android units is scheduled to launch on Sept 25, 2024! This launch includes a video object detection AI mannequin (VOD_AI) that runs on shopper grade Android cell units.

https://t.co/ObwSOBqOxJ — Theta Community (@Theta_Network) July 15, 2024

Just lately, the group introduced the launch of the Theta Edge Node for Android units, set for September 25, 2024. This cell model will characteristic a video object detection AI mannequin (VOD_AI) on consumer-grade Android units.

This AI mannequin analyzes video frames to determine objects by scanning them and drawing bounding containers round potential objects. It allows true computation on the edge and presents unparalleled scalability and attain.

2. Mantle (MNT)

Regardless of a broader decline within the crypto market, Mantle has demonstrated resilience with a major value improve of 10.23% within the final 24 hours, reaching $0.8576. Previously 24 hours, MNT’s buying and selling quantity elevated by 14.48%, reaching $247 million.

Mantle is an funding DAO with sturdy connections to Bybit. The MNT token serves a number of functions, together with governance, transaction charges on the Mantle Community, and staking on numerous platforms. It makes use of an Optimistic Rollup (ORU) to scale Ethereum and goals to be appropriate with the Ethereum Digital Machine (EVM).

The latest value improve in MNT coincides with an increase in every day exercise and the variety of new addresses concerned in MNT transactions. This improve in energetic and new addresses signifies rising community exercise and curiosity in MNT. This means elevated demand and a promising potential for future worth development, offering optimism for buyers.

Methamorphosis is now on Mantle Rewards Station! Lock your $MNT to start out incomes $COOK rewards right this moment 🔒 July 15, 12PM UTC – Oct. 9, 2024, 12AM UTChttps://t.co/kNhmrPIe7d pic.twitter.com/GiXUZ8pGXM — Mantle (@0xMantle) July 15, 2024

The value spike has additionally caught the eye of huge holders or whales. Information from IntoTheBlock reveals that MNT’s giant holders’ web circulation surged 134% over the previous week, indicating important accumulation by these buyers. Moreover, Mantle Community’s 100-day airdrop marketing campaign presents customers the chance to earn COOK tokens by staking Mantle Staked Ether and taking part within the Methamorphosis marketing campaign.

Mantle Community goals to construct a scalable, safe, and environment friendly Ethereum platform, enhancing consumer expertise and increasing ecosystem capabilities. The Methamorphosis marketing campaign is an important step towards this aim, providing substantial rewards and inspiring energetic community participation.

3. Toncoin (TON)

The TON Basis is about to launch TON Teleport BTC, a trustless bridge designed to switch Bitcoin to and from the Telegram-linked community securely. This new system permits Bitcoin holders to interact in DeFi actions inside the TON ecosystem, guaranteeing the safety of their authentic property.

With TON Teleport BTC, customers can entry decentralized exchanges, lending platforms, and different DeFi functions. Additionally, the TON platform lately introduced the combination of the TON token into the OKX Pockets. This addition permits customers to seamlessly handle, swap, and switch TON and TON-based property inside the OKX Pockets.

This transfer considerably broadens the vary of product choices and meets the rising demand for futures buying and selling within the crypto market. The launch is scheduled for July 25, 2024. These new contracts signify a strategic enlargement of Coinbase’s buying and selling choices.

As a result of latest developments, the TON token has seen elevated consideration and an increase in its value, buying and selling at $7.27 with a 0.99% intraday surge. It has gained reputation this yr, partly as a result of rising assist from Telegram and a growth in crypto gaming that has led to profitable Telegram-based video games.

4. The Meme Video games (MGMES)

The Meme Video games introduce a novel strategy to cryptocurrency presales, combining an Olympic-themed competitors with meme cash. Members choose their favourite meme character and cheer them on, aiming to multiply their holdings doubtlessly.

The undertaking has gained important investor curiosity, elevating over $161,000. Members can select their champion from 5 well-known meme characters, together with Dogecoin, Pepe, dogwifhat, Brett, and Turbo. Every character presents a novel facet to the competitors.

To hitch, customers buy MGMES tokens throughout the presale. The extra tokens they purchase, the larger their stake within the competitors. After acquiring tokens, members choose their champion.

All characters have an equal probability of successful, which provides an thrilling layer of unpredictability. If a selected meme athlete wins, members obtain a 25% bonus on their MGMES tokens, boosting their funding. Customers should buy tokens a number of instances and choose totally different characters to extend their probabilities of successful.

The competitors will run alongside the Paris Olympics and Paralympics. After the occasion ends, the tokens might be obtainable on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) beginning September 10. Given its early success, some buyers consider it may develop considerably by then. This gamified strategy presents members a good and interesting expertise, making MGMES the finest crypto to purchase now.

5. Banana Gun (BANANA)

Banana Gun is an rising buying and selling platform designed particularly for on-chain merchants. It offers superior buying and selling instruments, together with an early purchase sniper characteristic and customizable on-chain restrict orders like take revenue, cease loss, and restrict purchase.

The platform additionally includes a distinctive engagement mechanism by way of a Telegram bot. This bot simplifies consumer participation in crypto presales and streamlines token buying and selling, enhancing consumer expertise and effectivity out there.

Banana Gun has included soulbound NFTs in its launch technique. Over a three-week marketing campaign, customers accomplished duties to earn these NFTs, which reward real supporters and filter out these solely desirous about airdrops or whitelist spots.

These NFTs decide eligibility for whitelist spots, recognizing and rewarding essentially the most devoted group members. Moreover, BANANA was lately listed on Binance, with buying and selling set to start on July 20, 2024. This itemizing is a part of Binance’s HODLer Airdrops initiative.

Customers who subscribed their BNB to Easy Earn merchandise between June 23 and July 5, 2024, will obtain BANANA airdrops. Following the itemizing announcement, BANANA’s worth rose by 18.7%, at present buying and selling at $69.04, in accordance with Coingecko.

The token noticed a 19.7% intraday surge. Market sentiment is bullish, with a concern and greed index of 60. BANANA has skilled 21 inexperienced days within the final 30 days, indicating a 70% optimistic efficiency fee. It additionally boasts excessive liquidity based mostly on its market cap.

