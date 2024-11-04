Best and worst players in Week 9 win

The Los Angeles Rams surprised the Seattle Seahawks in time beyond regulation on Sunday, successful 26-20 at Lumen Discipline because of Matthew Stafford’s 39-yard landing go to Demarcus Robinson. It was a sloppy recreation that featured 20 penalties, a blocked punt and three botched snaps, however the Rams discovered a technique to win what Sean McVay referred to as “a singular, bizarre recreation.”
Who stood out for the correct causes on Sunday? There have been fairly just a few studs on Los Angeles’ aspect, in addition to a handful of duds – guys who underperformed and didn’t have constructive performances in Seattle. Unsurprisingly, Robinson, Stafford and Cooper Kupp had been among the many studs this week, with Colby Parkinson falling into the duds class.
Stud: Demarcus Robinson
Robinson was already enjoying properly earlier than Puka Nacua obtained ejected, however he actually stepped up afterwards, too. He caught his third landing go within the final two video games, a 1-yarder from Matthew Stafford the place he juked Riq Woolen with a jab-step on the line of scrimmage and obtained huge open for his quarterback. Then in time beyond regulation, he caught one other landing go from Stafford, the game-winner from 39 yards out to present the Rams a victory. He completed with six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns.
Stud: Cooper Kupp
Kupp didn’t put up huge numbers in opposition to the Vikings final week however he had an enormous efficiency again dwelling in Washington on Sunday. He was focused 14 occasions by Stafford, catching 11 of these passes for 104 yards with an extended of 23 yards. His 23-yarder was a terrific toe-dragging catch alongside the sideline, choosing up a primary down for Los Angeles. He persistently obtained open for Stafford, even when a lot of his routes had been on the shorter aspect and near the road of scrimmage.
Stud: Jared Verse
Verse simply retains getting higher. After recording 1.5 sacks final week in opposition to the Vikings, he added one other sack on Sunday and was equally good in opposition to the run. Sure, he jumped offsides a few occasions, however his play on the sphere far outweighed these infractions. He completed with 4 tackles and a sack, persistently blowing issues up within the run recreation and permitting the linebackers to rally to the ball.
Stud: Kam Kinchens
Kinchens has had some rising pains this season, getting misplaced in protection at occasions, however he was arguably the sport’s MVP for the 2 pink zone interceptions he got here up with. The primary was returned 103 yards for a landing to present the Rams a 20-13 lead, and the second got here on the Rams’ 7-yard line to stop Seattle from doubtlessly tying the sport. They had been the primary two interceptions of Kinchens’ profession and so they couldn’t have come at higher occasions.
Stud: Braden Fiske
Sean McVay mentioned it after the sport: It felt like Fiske was within the backfield all afternoon. He’s not improper, both. Fiske had 4 tackles and two sacks, recording two QB hits and two tackles for a loss within the win. Even when he wasn’t the one taking the quarterback down, he was knocking Geno Smith off his spot and permitting his teammates to scrub issues up – which is strictly what occurred on Tyler Davis’ half-sack.
Stud: Matthew Stafford
With considered one of his prime receivers throwing as many punches as he had receptions, Stafford leaned on Kupp and Robinson at huge receiver. Stafford dodged defenders within the pocket and prolonged performs together with his legs to keep away from sacks. His completion charge wasn’t very excessive, finishing 25 of 44 passes, however he threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception on a deep shot earlier than halftime.
Dud: Puka Nacua
Nacua got here into the sport listed as questionable however he was lively and began on offense. Sadly, he didn’t even make it to halftime as a result of he was ejected within the second quarter for throwing a punch at a Seahawks defender after Matthew Stafford’s interception. He completed the afternoon with only one catch for 11 yards on 4 targets, making it the worst recreation in his NFL profession.
Dud: Colby Parkinson
Parkinson did nothing as a receiver on this recreation and he appeared to get benched for Davis Allen in 11 personnel packages. Actually, it was Hunter Lengthy and Allen in on a 12 personnel play late within the fourth quarter, so except there was an harm, he was demoted to third-string. He wasn’t focused a single time and was referred to as for unlawful formation within the pink zone, setting the Rams again 5 yards for that penalty.
Dud: Cobie Durant
Durant had a troublesome day in opposition to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who caught seven passes for a career-high 180 yards and two touchdowns. Durant was trailing Smith-Njigba in protection all recreation lengthy, getting beat on crossers, excessive and on nearly any route the elusive receiver ran. Durant was coming off an important recreation in opposition to the Vikings however this was a tough outing for the younger cornerback.