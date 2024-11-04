Best and worst players in Week 9 win

The Los Angeles Rams surprised the Seattle Seahawks in time beyond regulation on Sunday, successful 26-20 at Lumen Discipline because of Matthew Stafford’s 39-yard landing go to Demarcus Robinson. It was a sloppy recreation that featured 20 penalties, a blocked punt and three botched snaps, however the Rams discovered a technique to win what Sean McVay referred to as “a singular, bizarre recreation.”

Who stood out for the correct causes on Sunday? There have been fairly just a few studs on Los Angeles’ aspect, in addition to a handful of duds – guys who underperformed and didn’t have constructive performances in Seattle. Unsurprisingly, Robinson, Stafford and Cooper Kupp had been among the many studs this week, with Colby Parkinson falling into the duds class.