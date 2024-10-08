Best and worst performers vs. Packers in Week 5

CB Ahkello Witherspoon: 54.0

OLB Byron Younger: 51.6

DT Braden Fiske: 50.1

S Quentin Lake: 38.1

CB Josh Wallace: 37.0

In his season debut, Witherspoon allowed three catches on three targets for 65 yards, together with the 53-yard bomb to Jayden Reed the place three defenders did not make a play.

Younger had a team-best 4 pressures and landed the one hit on Love, although his deal with try ultimately zone was about as dangerous because it will get.

Fiske completed with two pressures and two missed tackles, certainly one of 11 complete misses by the staff on Sunday.

Lake moved again to a standard security function because the Rams shuffled their secondary and the outcomes weren’t all that nice. He missed two tackles and allowed 18 yards in protection (on one catch), leading to a protection grade of 40.9.

Wallace was focused 4 occasions and allowed two catches for 13 yards, lacking one deal with.