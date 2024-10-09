Best Amazon October Prime Day Deals on Kindle, Kobo E-Readers 2024

If you are going to buy an independently reviewed services or products via a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter could obtain an affiliate fee.

Tablets are the right all-in-one cell leisure heart, however not each busy bookworm needs to look at films, play video games, learn electronic mail or take notes on their gadget. E-readers supply a distraction-free strategy to binge on books with Hollywood enchantment, take in page-turners which have been translated for the small display screen or take heed to audiobooks with out having to lug round heavy tomes.

That’s why we’ve rounded up a few of the finest e-readers, together with HD tablets that permit avid readers take in e-books anyplace. Amazon‘s best-selling Kindle are amongst our high picks, however it’s value noting that a number of fashions (together with the unique Kindle and the Oasis and Paperwhite Signature editions) have been discontinued, and rumor has it that the corporate is predicted to launch new variations later this 12 months or in 2025. Their current lineup remains to be value contemplating alongside Amazon’s Hearth tablets; different worthwhile rivals embody choices from Kobo and Rakuten, plus stellar screens from Apple and Samsung for many who desire a extra versatile gadget. Many of those choices are additionally suitable with audiobooks so you may take heed to your favourite titles, too.

At a Look: The Greatest E-E book Readers

What to Think about When Shopping for the Proper E-Reader

Whether or not you’re a budding bookworm or an everyday e-reading professional, there are some things to think about for those who’re shopping for or upgrading to a brand new studying pill:

Display E-reader display screen sizes use the diagonal measurement of the show (not the peak and width of the gadget itself), and so they can vary from six to upwards of 10 inches.

Portability Some readers favor a big display screen, whereas others desire a compact pill that travels simply. Along with contemplating the display screen measurement, bear in mind the load (most e-readers weigh 5 to seven ounces), the battery life and whether or not a journey cowl is accessible.

Adjustable lights Nighttime readers could favor a display screen that may be adjusted from brilliant white to amber, whereas daytime bookworms would possibly need one thing that's simple on the eyes in daylight. Many e-readers have adjustable shade and brightness.

Ergonomic design Favor to show the web page with the push of a button moderately than swiping? Think about a display screen with bodily controls that make it simple to whiz via e-books.

Machine switching Some e-readers let techies learn seamlessly from one gadget to the subsequent. Amazon's Kindle, Barnes & Noble's Nook and Kobo are amongst people who supply apps that robotically sync along with your e-book library. Meaning you can begin studying in your e-reader and choose up the place you left off in your smartphone or one other pill (or vice versa) that helps the apps.

Subscriptions and library entry Most e-readers don't require a subscription, and plenty of public libraries additionally allow you to borrow e-books at no cost via OverDrive, Libby or one other on-line service. Avid bookworms may also buy and obtain new content material through Amazon's Kindle Limitless ($10 and up month-to-month), Barnes & Noble's Nook or Rakuten's Kobo e-bookstores, to call a number of. E-books can be bought individually for about $1 to $17 and up.

The place to Purchase E-Books On-line

Restocking your digital bookshelf? You should buy e-books on-line from Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, Ebooks.com Rakuten-owned Kobo eBookstore, Google Play and extra.

What Are the Greatest E-E book Readers?

Beneath, we’ve rounded up a few of the finest e-book readers and tablets for studying, together with some which might be additionally nice for cell gaming, taking notes and watching films.

Amazon BEST E-READER OVERALL A premium and moveable studying expertise. For a studying expertise that feels such as you’re old school paper, Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite options no lockscreen adverts and is the most suitable choice for those who’re in search of a sturdy gadget for on-the-go studying. This e-book reader boasts a 300ppi glare-free waterproof show that’s simple on the eyes (even in brilliant daylight) and the battery can last as long as 10 weeks on a single cost. You’ll be able to modify the display screen’s heat for higher studying throughout the day or at evening, and you’ll retailer 1000’s of books on the built-in 32 GB storage. It comes with three free months of Kindle Limitless, which presents greater than two million titles, 1000’s of audiobooks and extra. Cloth and cork covers are offered individually for $35 to $50.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Version Specs

Show 300ppi glare-free

300ppi glare-free Display measurement 6.8 inches

6.8 inches Audiobook compatibility Sure

Sure Storage 32 GB

32 GB Entrance mild Sure

Sure Adjustable display screen shade Sure

Sure Web page flip buttons No

No Battery life As much as 10 weeks

As much as 10 weeks Connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Waterproof IPX8; as much as 1 hour in 2 meters of water

IPX8; as much as 1 hour in 2 meters of water Ports USB-C (Qi wi-fi charging additionally supported)

USB-C (Qi wi-fi charging additionally supported) Dimensions 6.9 x 4.9 x .32 inches

6.9 x 4.9 x .32 inches Weight 7.3 ounces

finest price range e-reader The best choice for bookworms on a price range. The 2022 Kindle is ideal for guide lovers on a price range, however it could be discontinued quickly as rumor has it that Amazon is doubtlessly releasing a brand new mannequin subsequent 12 months. At the moment accessible solely with lockscreen adverts, the eleventh gen mannequin boasts double the storage of its predecessor at 16GB and an upgraded 300ppi glare-free show. An adjustable four-LED entrance mild and the brand new darkish mode characteristic permits you to learn comfortably indoors and outdoor at any hour of the day. It comes with 4 free months of Kindle Limitless, which presents greater than three million titles, 1000’s of Audible audiobooks and extra. Youthful readers can use this Kindle with their Amazon Children+ subscription ($5 month-to-month and up), and Amazon Prime members may also use their subscription to entry an ever-updated catalog of magazines, comics, e-books and extra content material. Observe that the material cowl ($30) is offered individually.

Amazon Kindle Specs

Show 300ppi glare-free display screen

300ppi glare-free display screen Display measurement 6 inches

6 inches Audiobook compatibility Sure

Sure Storage 16 GB

16 GB Entrance mild Sure

Sure Adjustable display screen shade No

No Web page flip buttons No

No Battery life As much as 6 weeks

As much as 6 weeks Connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Waterproof No

No Ports USB-C

USB-C Dimensions 6.2 x 4.3 x .32 inches

6.2 x 4.3 x .32 inches Weight 5.56 ounces

Rakuten BEST KINDLE ALTERNATIVE Amazon isn’t the one maker of fantastic and accessible e-readers. Japanese retailer Rakuten’s Kobo line is giving the Kindle a run for its cash, and the Sage 2 e-reader boasts added options similar to stylus compatibility ($40; offered individually) for taking notes and Dropbox help. The eight-inch HD e-Ink Carta 1200 touchscreen delivers glare-free studying with deep distinction, and the gadget’s Darkish Mode characteristic helps to cut back eye pressure. The ComfortLight Professional characteristic additionally permits you to management the brightness and blue mild. Readers who admire a tactile expertise can flip pages with ergonomic buttons on both aspect of the display screen, and the light-weight e-reader boasts an IPX8 score and is waterproof for as much as an hour below as much as two meters. Observe-takers can use the separate Kobo Stylus and Kobo Sage’s built-in pocket book to jot down and convert notes into textual content, or write feedback on PDFS and e-books. Eco-conscious bookworms can be completely happy to know that Kobo buys carbon offsets on each cargo. Two cowl choices ($50 to $80) assist to maintain your display screen protected.

Rakuten Kobo Sage E-Reader Specs

Show 300ppi E Ink Carta 1200 touchscreen

300ppi E Ink Carta 1200 touchscreen Display measurement 8 inches

8 inches Audiobook compatibility Sure

Sure Storage 32 GB

32 GB Entrance mild Sure

Sure Adjustable display screen shade Sure

Sure Web page flip buttons Sure

Sure Battery life A number of weeks

A number of weeks Connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Waterproof IPX8, as much as 1 hour in 2 meters of water

IPX8, as much as 1 hour in 2 meters of water Ports USB-C

USB-C Dimensions 6.2 x 4.3 x .32 inches

6.2 x 4.3 x .32 inches Weight 8.49 ounces

Barnes & Noble E-READER WITH BEST BATTERY LIFE Take pleasure in as much as three weeks of uninterrupted studying. Barnes & Noble’s newest Nook GlowLight 4 Plus e-reader (certainly one of 4 within the bookstore chain’s lineup of units) is one other worthy Amazon Kindle competitor, because of its battery that lasts for weeks on a single cost. Now at 7.8 inches with 300ppi, it’s the biggest Nook show with the best decision and is glare-, scratch- and fingerprint-resistant to imitate the expertise of studying actual paper. It incorporates a flush-front display screen to keep away from mud buildup and presents a beneficiant 32 GB of reminiscence (29 GB of that area is for content material storage). The Nook’s Night time Mode makes the display screen comfy on the eyes within the night, whereas the Illumination characteristic is nice for indoors and outdoor. You can too set it to regulate the lighting robotically relying on the time of day. Covers are offered individually for $20. Common Barnes & Noble clients will admire free Wi-Fi on the bookstore chain’s shops and AT&T hotspots, and B&N members save 10 % on purchases. The gadget additionally comes with free lifetime in-person help at any B&N retailer.

Barnes & Noble Nook GlowLight 4 Plus Specs

Show 300ppi glare-free

300ppi glare-free Display measurement 7.8 inches

7.8 inches Audiobook compatibility No

No Storage 32 GB built-in; free Nook Cloud storage

32 GB built-in; free Nook Cloud storage Entrance mild Sure

Sure Adjustable display screen shade Sure

Sure Web page flip buttons Sure

Sure Battery life As much as 3 weeks

As much as 3 weeks Connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Waterproof IPx7; as much as half-hour in 3 ft of water

IPx7; as much as half-hour in 3 ft of water Ports USB-C

USB-C Dimensions 7.80x 5.8 x .31 inches

7.80x 5.8 x .31 inches Weight 6 ounces

BEST E-READER FOR KIDS Whereas all of Amazon’s different Kindles (together with the Paperwhite editions) are suitable with Amazon Children+, the Kindle Paperwhite Children e-reader was designed particularly for distraction-free studying for ages 7 and up. The eleventh era mannequin options 16 GB storage (double its predecessor) that may maintain greater than a thousand Amazon Children+ books, a bigger six-inch 300ppi show and as much as six weeks of battery life on a single cost. Because it’s geared towards studying books, it doesn’t have any video games, adverts, movies or different apps. It’s suitable with Audible and will be simply paired with Bluetooth headphones or audio system so children can take heed to their favourite tales. It comes with a free 12 months of Amazon Children+ (after that, it’s $5.99 monthly plus tax for Prime members) and its personal cowl. Plus this gadget has a two-year worry-free assure in case it breaks, so you may return it and exchange a brand new one at no cost.

2021 Kindle Paperwhite Children Specs

Show 300ppi glare-free

300ppi glare-free Display measurement 6.8 inches

6.8 inches Audiobook compatibility Sure

Sure Storage 8 or 16 GB

8 or 16 GB Entrance mild Sure

Sure Adjustable display screen shade Sure

Sure Web page flip buttons No

No Battery life As much as 10 weeks

As much as 10 weeks Connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Waterproof IPX8

IPX8 Ports USB-C

USB-C Dimensions 6.9 x 5.1 x .5 inches

6.9 x 5.1 x .5 inches Weight 11.32 ounces

BEST ANDROID TABLET FOR READING Benefit from the all-day battery and get a easy display screen expertise with Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9, which additionally is available in bigger S9+ and S9 Extremely choices(12.4 and 14.6 inches, respectively). This pill is straightforward on the eyes and has a crisp and sensible 11-inch LCD display screen with a 120Hz refresh charge that makes studying, gaming and streaming really feel dynamic and seamless. It additionally has built-in quad audio system with wealthy Dolby Atmos encompass sound tuned by AKG, so audiobooks and flicks alike will sound immersive. Whether or not you’re studying or watching films, the Imaginative and prescient Booster adjusts the brightness and distinction robotically in daylight and dim rooms alike. Storage begins at 128 GB and you’ll improve to as much as 1 TB with a microSD card (offered individually) for those who want extra space to your e-books or audiobooks. In the event you plan on utilizing it to take notes, the Galaxy Tab S9 consists of an S Pen. Equipment similar to instances and Bluetooth keyboards are offered individually.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Pill Specs

Show and display screen measurement 11-inch LCD (S9+ is 12.4 in. and S9 Extremely is 14.6 in.)

11-inch LCD (S9+ is 12.4 in. and S9 Extremely is 14.6 in.) Audiobook compatibility Sure

Sure Storage 128 or 256 GB (S9+ as much as 512 GB and S9 Extremely as much as 1 TB); SD card slot expandable as much as 1 TB

128 or 256 GB (S9+ as much as 512 GB and S9 Extremely as much as 1 TB); SD card slot expandable as much as 1 TB Entrance mild N/A

N/A Adjustable display screen shade Sure

Sure Web page flip buttons No

No Battery life As much as 15 hours

As much as 15 hours Connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Waterproof IP68 (as much as 30 min. in as much as 5 ft of water)

IP68 (as much as 30 min. in as much as 5 ft of water) Ports USB-C

USB-C Dimensions 10 x 6.5 x 0.23 inches

10 x 6.5 x 0.23 inches Weight 1.1 kilos

Amazon BEST IPAD FOR READING Portability meets an awesome value level in Apple’s best-selling travel-friendly display screen that includes wonderful high quality and pace. Whereas Apple’s newest 2024 iPad Air and the colourful new iPad are actually accessible, readers preferring portability (say, a smaller display screen that may additionally deal with net shopping, checking emails and watching movies), the 2021 iPad Mini could be a greater possibility. In the event you’re not in search of a powerhouse of a pill, the 8.3-in. Liquid Retina show with True Tone and Apple’s A15 Bionic chip mix to provide you greater than sufficient display screen and pace to allow you to go from listening to audiobooks to watching films to absorbing best-selling novels on Apple Books (or different e-book apps). It’s suitable with 5G and works with the second-gen Apple Pencil, the Sensible Keyboard Folio and non-Apple Bluetooth keyboards, so it’s additionally an awesome pill for taking notes.

2021 Apple iPad Mini Specs

Show and display screen measurement 8.3-in. Liquid Retina with True Tone

8.3-in. Liquid Retina with True Tone Audiobook compatibility Sure

Sure Storage 64 or 256 GB

64 or 256 GB Entrance mild N/A

N/A Adjustable display screen shade Sure

Sure Web page flip buttons No

No Battery life As much as 10 hours

As much as 10 hours Connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth (mobile possibility accessible)

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth (mobile possibility accessible) Waterproof No

No Ports USB-C

USB-C Dimensions 7.69 x 5.31 x 0.25 inches

7.69 x 5.31 x 0.25 inches Weight 1.43 kilos

Amazon BEST FIRE TABLET FOR READING An inexpensive possibility for on-the-go studying and leisure. For an inexpensive pill and e-reader combo, Amazon’s newly-updated Hearth HD 10 is lighter and boasts an extended battery life than its predecessor — and this zippy, wallet-friendly gadget can also be supreme for studying. The battery provides you as much as 13 hours of studying and the gadget is available in 4 colours: black, denim and lavender. The sturdy 10.1-inch 1080p HD display screen is made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass and it’s now suitable with Amazon’s stylus pen for taking notes, drawing and extra. It comes with 32 or 64 GB of inner storage (the microSD card slot permits you to increase as much as as much as 1 TB) and a strong octa-core processor and three GB RAM for seamless multi-tasking. Improve to the Hearth HD 10 Plus if you’d like the choice to cost wirelessly. Bluetooth keyboards and material and sturdy kid-friendly instances are additionally accessible.

2023 Amazon Hearth HD 10 Pill Specs

Show and display screen measurement 10.1-in. 1080p full HD

10.1-in. 1080p full HD Audiobook compatibility Sure

Sure RAM 3 GB

3 GB CPU Octa-core 2.0 GHz

Octa-core 2.0 GHz Storage 32 or 64 GB, microSD slot expandable as much as 1 TB

32 or 64 GB, microSD slot expandable as much as 1 TB Entrance mild N/A

N/A Adjustable display screen shade Sure

Sure Web page flip buttons No

No Battery life As much as 13 hours

As much as 13 hours Connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Waterproof No

No Ports USB-C

USB-C Dimensions 9.69 x 6.49 x 0.34 inches

9.69 x 6.49 x 0.34 inches Weight 15.29 ounces

Amazon BEST E-READER FOR TAKING NOTES The most effective e-reader and digital notepad in a single. Amazon’s latest Kindle Scribe is without doubt one of the finest e-readers that’s additionally a note-taking pill, making it an awesome possibility for college kids, avid readers and writers — and also you’ll save an additional 15 % off and get a $15 eBook credit score with the code KINDLE2024. At 10.2 inches with a 300ppi glare-free show and 35 LED lights, the display screen is the biggest and brightest within the Kindle lineup. Just like Amazon’s different e-readers, the entrance mild adjusts robotically and you’ll customise the show’s heat and textual content measurement. The battery can final for as much as 12 weeks (primarily based on half-hour of studying per day) or as much as 3 weeks (primarily based on half-hour of note-taking day by day) on a single cost, and you will get as a lot as 64 GB of storage for e-books and notes. So far as taking notes, the included Premium Pen permits you to create sticky notes by tapping the display screen, spotlight sentences in books, create paperwork and notebooks (together with bullet journals, hold monitor with to-do lists and extra.

Amazon Kindle Scribe Specs