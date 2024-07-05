Bertoletti wins after Joey Chestnut debacle

Patrick Bertoletti, Geoffrey Esper and different contestants compete within the 2024 Nathan’s Well-known Fourth of July Worldwide Scorching Canine Consuming Contest at Coney Island in New York Metropolis, U.S., July 4, 2024.

There is a new prime canine within the frankfurter consuming world.

Patrick Bertoletti received Nathan’s Scorching Canine Consuming Contest, the annual competitors held on July 4, marking the top of an period after 16-time winner Joey Chestnut’s falling out with the occasion’s organizer, Main League Consuming.

Bertoletti, 39, from Illinois, consumed 58 sizzling canines on this yr’s 10-minute occasion, incomes him the Mustard Yellow Belt within the males’s class. Miki Sudo set a brand new document within the ladies’s division with 51 wieners downed. After the meat between Chestnut and MLE, the competition was thought-about way more vast open than previously a number of years.

MLE introduced final month that it was parting methods with Chestnut, citing a rule that members can’t strike endorsement offers with rivals of sizzling canine maker Nathan’s. MLE alleged on the time that Chestnut had partnered with a plant-based meat different firm. Chestnut, also called “Jaws,” has lately begun posting photographs on Instagram that function Not possible Meals.

“For practically 20 years we’ve labored underneath the identical fundamental sizzling canine exclusivity provisions,” the MLE mentioned in a press release in June. “Nonetheless, it appears that evidently Joey and his managers have prioritized a brand new partnership with a special sizzling canine model over our long-time relationship.”