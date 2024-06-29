Bernie Sanders in Stevens Point looks inspire working-class voters

STEVENS POINT – About 650 folks withstood a constant rain to take heed to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders as he aimed to encourage working-class voters forward of the autumn election season.

Thursday night’s debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump was contemporary on attendees’ minds. A number of expressed to a Stevens Level Journal reporter a need to listen to a special message from the senator from Vermont than what the 2 presidential candidates supplied the evening earlier than.

“I’m so uninterested in folks being disrespectful to one another and never specializing in precise priorities that should be addressed,” Kelly VanLaanen, who’s 48 and lives in Plover, mentioned. “There’s an absence of professionalism in politics proper now and it is tremendous disappointing.”

