Bernardo Silva brutally mocks Arsenal over lack of Champions League and Premier League honours

Manchester Metropolis’s Bernardo Silva has brutally mocked Arsenal’s lack of two main honours of their trophy cupboard following the 2-2 draw on the Etihad Stadium.

The 2 sides performed out one of the best recreation of the continuing Premier League season on Sunday afternoon, in a 90 minutes marred by officiating controversy, VAR confusion, footballing darkish arts, and sensational particular person brilliance.

Erling Haaland’s opening purpose inside 10 minutes was cancelled out by Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori and his first purpose for the membership, earlier than Gabriel Magalhaes would give the guests the lead.

Leandro Trossard’s sending off for a second bookable offence on the stroke of half-time would give Manchester Metropolis a lot to assault within the second-half as Arsenal sat deep in and round their very own penalty space with nine-men behind the ball.

Finally, Metropolis may solely discover the one purpose in a massively troublesome job of assault towards defence, with John Stones breaking Arsenal’s resolve within the eighth minute of extra time and making certain that the factors could be shared.

It’s arguably the primary instance of the Manchester Metropolis towards Arsenal battle taking up a extra aggressive and feisty method for the reason that two sides first went head-to-head for the Premier League title two seasons in the past.

Chatting with Brazilian tv after the 2-2 draw on Sunday afternoon, Manchester Metropolis’s Bernardo Silva was quizzed on what he felt are the primary variations between the membership’s conferences with Liverpool in latest title battles, and now Arsenal.

“Maybe as a result of Liverpool has already gained the Premier League and Arsenal hasn’t,” the Portugal worldwide brutally responded. “Liverpool, at the moment, had additionally gained a Champions League, whereas Arsenal hasn’t,” he continued.

“Liverpool all the time confronted us head-on, to win matches. From that perspective, our video games towards Arsenal haven’t been just like the matches towards Liverpool had been, and nonetheless are!”

Persevering with on whether or not he felt the conflict on Sunday afternoon might be described as a ‘nice traditional’, Bernardo Silva didn’t cease in his assaults on Arsenal as a footballing organisation, as he stated, “Roughly. Just one workforce got here to play soccer.”

He continued, “The opposite got here to play on the limits of what was doable and what the referee allowed, sadly. However ultimately, it was a draw. One of the best we managed was a draw. We’re not glad; we wished the three factors.

“Realizing we may have completed higher, we’re happy with how we got here right here to play, how we entered the sport, as a result of we method each match to win.”

Bernardo Silva and Manchester Metropolis will probably face a hostile reception once they journey to the Emirates Stadium this season, however have a lot to consider between at times, and never simply inside their very own Premier League duties.

This week sees the return of the Carabao Cup as Pep Guardiola and his gamers tackle the problem of Watford on the Etihad Stadium, simply 49 hours after the conclusion of a massively bodily demanding assembly with Arsenal.

The weekend will then see Manchester Metropolis journey to the north-east to tackle Newcastle United within the early kick-off on Saturday afternoon, hoping to additional retain and defend their unbeaten begin to the brand new season.