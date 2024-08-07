Berlin Promoter MCT Agentur Elevates Executive Team With Two Managing Directors

HAMBURG, DE (CelebrityAccess)—MCT Agentur, a famend tour and live performance promoter primarily based in Berlin, has introduced a big growth of its administration workforce. With fast impact, Asita Sadeghian and Kristin Schulz will assist form the company’s administration as further Managing Administrators. Along with Scumeck Sabottka, the company’s founder and proprietor, they kind a robust administration workforce.

Sadeghian and Schulz, who’ve performed an important position within the firm’s success for over twenty years, are trying ahead to their new roles with nice anticipation. Their a few years of experience and dedication promise recent impetus and new concepts for the way forward for the MCT company.

This appointment represents a big milestone within the firm’s growth and demonstrates MCT Agentur’s dedication to additional increasing its main place within the business.