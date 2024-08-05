Berkeley County Prepares for Historic Impacts from Tropical Storm Debby – Berkeley County Government

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – (Sunday, August 4, 2024) – As Tropical Storm Debby approaches South Carolina, Berkeley County Emergency Administration officers proceed to observe the storm and put together for potential impacts. The County is at the moment below a Tropical Storm Watch and Storm Surge Warning. Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm situations (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are attainable inside 48 hours. Storm Sturge Warning means there’s a hazard of rising water reaching inland areas inside 36 hours.

Earlier on Sunday, SC Governor Henry McMaster declared a State of Emergency forward of the storm. Debby is more likely to be a heavy wind and rain occasion for Berkeley County, together with historic flooding all through the week. The heaviest of rainfall is predicted to happen Wednesday and Thursday. Discover all storm updates HERE.

CLOSURES: There aren’t any scheduled County closures right now. All Berkeley County services will stay OPEN and working by regular schedules on Monday, August 5, 2024.

OPERATING CONDITIONS: The County’s Emergency Operations Heart (EOC) will transfer to OPCON 2, partial EOC activation, at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 5. OPCON 2 means a catastrophe or emergency is more likely to have an effect on the County, and emergency operations plans are carried out.

CITIZEN CALL LINE: The Citizen Name Line (843-719-4800) is at the moment operational 24/7 for non-emergency calls ONLY. Callers will hear an automatic response with Berkeley County storm prep data. **For all emergency calls, please name 911.**

SANDBAGS: Berkeley County Roads and Bridges has delivered sandbags to varied places all through Berkeley County. Sand is out there on a first-come, first-served foundation. The websites are self-serve. Extra places will likely be added, as wanted.

North Berkeley Fireplace Station 1 – 124 Hood Road, St. Stephen

North Berkeley Fireplace Station 2 – 420 Municipal Lane, Bonneau

Goose Creek Metropolis Public Works – 200 Button Corridor Avenue, Goose Creek

Goose Creek Rural Fireplace Division – 907 Pink Financial institution Street, Goose Creek

Cainhoy Rural Vol. Fireplace Division Station 6 – 1004 United Drive, Huger

Cainhoy Rural Vol. Fireplace Dept. Station 3 – 2451 Clements Ferry Street, Huger (Wando)

Metropolis of Hanahan Rec. Advanced – 3000 Railroad Avenue, Hanahan

Central Berkeley Fireplace & EMS Cross Station 1 – 1007 Quick Minimize Street, Cross

C&B Fireplace Station 1 – 509 Royal Street, Ladson

Cordesville Rural Vol. Fireplace Dept Station 1 – 1931 SC-402, Moncks Nook

Pimlico Rural Vol. Fireplace Dept – 1607 Pimlico Blvd., Moncks Nook

Whitesville Rural Vol. Fireplace Dept Station 3 – 115 Sunview Lane, Moncks Nook

Moncks Nook Fireplace Dept. headquarters – 116 Carolina Avenue, Moncks Nook

Eadytown Rural Vol. Fireplace Dept. – 1241 Edgewater Street, Pineville

Richardson Boat Touchdown – 400 Hilltop Drive, Bonneau Seaside

POWER OUTAGES: Within the occasion of an influence outage within the coming days, please don’t name 911. Please report outages to the suitable utility supplier beneath:

REPORTING STORM DAMAGE: In case your residence or enterprise sustains storm injury within the coming days, please report it HERE. These with out Web entry can report storm injury by calling the Citizen Name Line at 843-719-4800 and leaving an in depth voicemail. Reporting storm injury will assist Berkeley County employees gauge the extent of harm within the County and report the findings to state and federal officers. These reviews will decide acceptable federal and state funding for injury brought on by the storm.

BERKELEY ANIMAL CENTER: Storm fosters are wanted forward of the storm. If taken with fostering a cat or canine, please cease by the shelter, situated at 131 Central Berkeley Drive in Moncks Nook, beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 5. All vital animal care provides will likely be offered.

