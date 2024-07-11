Benji Gregory, former child star on the 80s sitcom ‘ALF,’ dies at 46

PHOENIX — Former baby actor Benji Gregory, who performed the younger boy on the Eighties tv sitcom “ALF,” has died in suburban Phoenix. He was 46.

Gregory, whose authorized title was Benjamin Gregory Hertzberg, died on June 13, in keeping with information from the Maricopa County Workplace of the Medical Examiner. The reason for his demise is pending.

Gregory’s sister, Rebecca Pfaffinger, informed The New York Occasions that her brother’s physique was present in his automobile within the car parking zone of a financial institution in Peoria, outdoors Phoenix. He apparently had gone there to deposit some residual checks, she stated. His canine Hans additionally died within the automobile.

As a result of the reason for demise remains to be being investigated, it’s unknown whether or not Arizona’s summer season warmth performed a task. The excessive temperature in metro Phoenix hit 108 F (42.2 C) the day of Gregory’s demise, in keeping with Nationwide Climate Service information.

Gregory was 8 when he gained fame enjoying Brian Tanner on the NBC present a couple of household that took in “ALF” — a furry alien life type — after the creature’s spaceship crashed. He additionally appeared in commercials and different TV exhibits, together with “The A-Staff” and “Fantasy Island.”

As an grownup, Gregory enlisted within the U.S. Navy and have become an aerographer’s mate, monitoring the climate for aviation and nautical security, in keeping with the leisure database IMDb,

There was no phrase on further survivors or a memorial service.