Bengals vs Giants score, results: Sunday Night Football highlights

Bengals vs Giants score, results: Sunday Night Football highlights

by

In some ways, the Week 6 version of “Sunday Evening Soccer” felt extra like a Huge Ten faculty soccer recreation: sturdy defensive efforts, spectacular moments from each dashing offenses and loads of punts.

The Cincinnati Bengals had been in a position to grind out a 17-7 win over the New York Giants following that system. Between the 2 groups, there have been 10 punts and two missed subject objectives – each from the Giants. All three touchdowns within the recreation had been on the bottom – a 47-yard scramble rating from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, a 1-yard rush from Giants working again Tyrone Tracy and a 30-yard run from the Bengals’ Chase Brown making the most of busted run protection.

“Ugly … actual ugly,” Burrow stated of the win after the sport.

Leave a Reply