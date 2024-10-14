Bengals vs Giants score, results: Sunday Night Football highlights

In some ways, the Week 6 version of “Sunday Evening Soccer” felt extra like a Huge Ten faculty soccer recreation: sturdy defensive efforts, spectacular moments from each dashing offenses and loads of punts.

The Cincinnati Bengals had been in a position to grind out a 17-7 win over the New York Giants following that system. Between the 2 groups, there have been 10 punts and two missed subject objectives – each from the Giants. All three touchdowns within the recreation had been on the bottom – a 47-yard scramble rating from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, a 1-yard rush from Giants working again Tyrone Tracy and a 30-yard run from the Bengals’ Chase Brown making the most of busted run protection.

“Ugly … actual ugly,” Burrow stated of the win after the sport.

Burrow completed the sport 19-of-28 for 208 yards, with no passing touchdowns or interceptions. Daniel Jones was 22-of-41 passing for 205 yards and one interception.

Defensively, Bengals DT B.J. Hill starred with two cross deflections and two QB hits in opposition to his former workforce. Defensive finish Trey Hendrickson additionally recorded two sacks.

NFL STATS CENTRAL: The most recent NFL scores, schedules, odds, stats and extra.

Cincinnati and New York each transfer to 2-4 after the sport as they head into their respective divisional video games in Week 7.

The Bengals will face the Cleveland Browns subsequent week, whereas the Giants tackle the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bengals vs. Giants highlights

<img alt="" class="gnt_em_vp_img gnt_em_vp_img__yn" data-g-r="lazy" src="https://i.ytimg.com/vi/EknqQ3Ocy_4/maxresdefault.jpg" onload="if(this.naturalWidth

Ultimate: Bengals 17, Giants 7

Giants’ faint hopes extinguished by one other missed subject objective

Trailing by 10, New York tried to go for a subject objective on second down after getting into Cincinnati territory with the clock winding down late within the fourth quarter. The clever teaching determination didn’t repay. For the second time within the recreation, Greg Joseph’s kick hooked vast left, giving the Bengals the ball again with beneath a minute left, sealing the Giants’ loss.

Cincinnati wins, 17-7.

Giants kicker Graham Gano is eligible to come back off injured reserve as early as subsequent week.

Chase Brown seemingly seals Bengals win with late TD

One play after practically costing his workforce by fumbling, the Bengals’ working again breaks by means of the road to a wide-open second degree. He sprinted the remaining 25 yards for what was, in whole, an almost-untouched, 30-yard landing run.

Evan McPherson’s PAT extends Cincinnati’s result in 17-7 with beneath two minutes left within the recreation.

Bengals retain possession after fumble

Giants linebacker Micah McFadden pressured a fumble from working again Chase Brown after a giant acquire, however no participant was in a position to get possession earlier than the ball ended up out of bounds. It is nonetheless Cincinnati’s ball in New York territory as the sport hits the two-minute warning.

The Bengals are driving and nonetheless lead, 10-7.

Bengals drive one other turnover on downs

The Giants went for it on fourth down for a fifth time within the recreation. This time, on fourth-and-2 from the Cincinnati 36-yard line, Daniel Jones threw a cross behind Darius Slayton, who was working a slant route. Bengals cornerback D.J. Turner was in a position to knock the ball away and get his workforce the ball again with three minutes remaining within the recreation.

Cincinnati nonetheless leads, 10-7.

Joe Burrow takes temporary journey to medical tent

The Bengals’ signal-caller took a tough hit from Giants defender Brian Burns on the ultimate offensive play of Cincinnati’s final possession. The Bengals’ medical personnel had him evaluated within the blue medical tent for a second, however NBC’s broadcast confirmed Burrow strolling again to the sideline shortly thereafter. He was beneath middle the Bengals’ subsequent possession.

Giants’ potential game-tying subject objective try goes vast left

The Giants had been in a position to keep an offensive drive to the Cincinnati 28-yard line earlier than stalling. For the primary time within the recreation, New York despatched out its subject objective unit on fourth down, however Greg Joseph’s 47-yard try sailed vast left of the uprights.

It is nonetheless 10-7 Cincinnati with 10 and a half minutes to play within the recreation.

Bengals vs. Giants rating: Finish of third quarter

The Giants ran only one play on their ensuing possession — a 15-yard display screen cross to rookie tight finish Theo Johnson — earlier than the third quarter ended. They’re going to have the ball with a primary down on their very own 30-yard line to start the fourth quarter.

The Bengals lead 10-7.

Dexter Lawrence sack forces Bengals to accept subject objective

One play after an obvious dashing landing was nullified by an offensive holding name, the Giants’ star defensive deal with broke by means of the Bengals’ cross safety for his seventh sack of the season. The play introduced up fourth down and compelled Cincinnati to accept a 37-yard subject objective try.

Evan McPherson’s first try of the sport cut up the uprights to provide the Bengals a 10-7 lead with beneath a minute remaining within the third quarter.

Darius Slayton cleared to return after concussion analysis

In line with the Giants, Slayton had been flagged for a possible concussion after he hit his head on the bottom on New York’s scoring drive. He has since been evaluated and cleared to return.

Ja’Marr Chase provides Bengals one other massive acquire

The vast receiver broke freed from cornerback Cor’Dale Flott’s protection downfield for only a temporary second. It was sufficient for him to haul in Joe Burrow’s cross for a 33-yard acquire — the second-most explosive play of the sport behind Burrow’s 47-yard landing scramble.

The Bengals have put collectively a response to New York’s scoring drive. They made it into the crimson zone only a few performs after Chase’s massive catch.

Tyrone Tracy caps off Giants’ sturdy drive with first NFL rating

The Giants took benefit of the fumble restoration and a cross interference name ultimately zone. They strung collectively a 16-play, 79-yard drive that included two transformed fourth down performs, capped off by their first rating of the sport. Tracy had 39 yards from scrimmage on the drive and pounded the ball into the tip zone to complete off the lengthy scoring drive.

After Greg Joseph’s PAT, the rating is tied, 7-7, and the Bengals will take over with just below six minutes left within the third quarter.

Giants’ second fourth down gamble pays off

One possession after a fourth-down try failed, New York as soon as once more went for it on fourth down from inside its personal territory. This time, working again Tyrone Tracy transformed the primary down on a speed-option play to the fitting facet. The Giants retain possession with simply over 9 minutes left within the third quarter.

Giants’ fourth down gamble fails however Bengals cannot take benefit, fumbling proper again

New York went for it on fourth-and-2 from its personal 38-yard line, however an incomplete cross from Daniel Jones meant for Wan’Dale Robinson gave Cincinnati the ball again with a brief subject.

The Bengals shortly squandered their prime alternative to attain, nevertheless. Three performs after taking possession, linebacker Bobby Okereke punched the ball out from the palms of working again Zack Moss, and fellow linebacker Micah McFadden jumped on it. The Giants take the ball again on their very own 21-yard line.

Two and a half minutes into the second half, it is nonetheless 7-0 Cincinnati.

Halftime: Bengals 7, Giants 0

There has not been a lot offense on this week’s “Sunday Evening Soccer” recreation. Each possession within the second quarter ended with a punt, so the rating stays 7-0 Bengals on the finish of the primary half. Joe Burrow’s lengthy scramble landing remains to be the one rating.

Bengals vs. Giants first quarter rating

Joe Burrow’s 47-yard scramble landing is the only rating on “Sunday Evening Soccer” by means of quarter-hour of motion. The Giants will open the second quarter with the ball as Cincinnati punts for the second time within the recreation.

Bengals’ Germaine Pratt picks off Daniel Jones to halt Giants drive

Defensive deal with B.J. Hill utilized fast strain on Jones on New York’s first play within the crimson zone. The quarterback was unable to get a throw off earlier than Hill affected the cross, which left a bounce ball floating within the air above the heads of a number of Bengals defenders. Ultimately, it was Pratt who got here down with it.

Pratt’s choose instantly ends the Giants’ crimson zone menace, and Cincinnati will now take over at its personal 27-yard line.

Joe Burrow escapes Azeez Ojulari’s sack try

With the Bengals backed up inside their very own 15-yard line on third down, Ojulari acquired off the road quick and had Burrow wrapped up contained in the Cincinnati 5. Nonetheless, the skin linebacker did not full the deal with to safe the sack. It allowed the Bengals’ quarterback to roll out and throw the ball away.

NBC shade commentator Cris Collinsworth speculated that Ojulari was frightened about getting a penalty on the play, which might clarify why he inexplicably let go of the quarterback in the course of making a deal with.

Joe Burrow will get Bengals on board with lengthy dashing TD

A number of performs into the Bengals’ first drive of the evening, their gunslinger discovered an out of doors lane on the fitting facet and broke away for a 47-yard dashing landing on third-and-18. It opened the evening’s scoring by giving Cincinnati an early 7-0 lead.

What time is Bengals at Giants?

Begin time: 8:20 p.m. ET

The Giants vs. Bengals “Sunday Evening Soccer” matchup will get underway at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Bengals journey to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to tackle the Giants.

Learn how to watch Giants vs. Bengals

The sport will air on NBC and Peacock. The sport can be out there to stream on Fubo.

Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) will probably be on the decision, with Melissa Stark including experiences from the sphere for NBC.

Bengals inactives vs. Giants

Giants inactives vs. Bengals

QB Tommy DeVito (third QB)

Giants vs. Bengals predictions, picks

Here is how the USA TODAY Sports activities employees feels the Giants vs. Bengals “Sunday Evening Soccer” matchup will shake out:

Lorenzo Reyes : Bengals 30, Giants 13

: Bengals 30, Giants 13 Tyler Dragon : Bengals 27, Giants 20

: Bengals 27, Giants 20 Jordan Mendoza: Bengals 27, Giants 25

Giants vs. Bengals odds, moneyline, over/beneath

The Bengals are favorites to defeat the Giants, based on the BetMGM NFL odds. Trying to wager? Try the finest cell sports activities betting apps providing NFL betting promos in 2024, together with the ESPN BET app and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Moneyline: Bengals (-190); Giants (+155)

Not on this recreation? Our information to NFL betting odds, picks and spreads has you lined with Thursday Evening Soccer odds and Monday Evening Soccer odds.

New to sports activities betting? USA TODAY readers can declare unique promos and bonus codes with the finest on-line sportsbooks and sports activities betting websites.

Giants vs. Bengals climate replace

It’s going to be a cool, cloudy evening in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with a excessive of 68 levels and a low of 66 levels in the course of the recreation. In line with the Climate Channel, winds will max out at 5 mph, and possibilities of precipitation are regular at 15% for the whole lot of the sport.

NFC East standings

Washington Commanders (4-2)

Philadelphia Eagles (3-2)

Dallas Cowboys (3-3)

New York Giants (2-3)

AFC North standings

Baltimore Ravens (4-2)

Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)

Cincinnati Bengals (1-4)

Cleveland Browns (1-5)

Malik Nabers damage replace

The Giants will probably be with out their rising star rookie wideout for his or her Week 6 matchup vs. the Bengals. Nabers was dominated out as he’s nonetheless coping with concussion signs after he suffered one in Week 4. This would be the second straight recreation that he’ll miss.

Kayvon Thibodeaux damage replace

New York positioned cross rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux on injured reserve as he recovers from wrist surgical procedure. Thibodeaux, who was drafted in 2021, has two sacks within the 2024 season.

Who’s the highest-paid NFL participant?

The NFL’s high 18 gamers in common annual wage are all quarterbacks, based on OverTheCap.com. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott grew to become the league’s highest-paid participant this yr, agreeing to a four-year, $240 million deal. Minnesota Vikings vast receiver Justin Jefferson is the primary non-quarterback on the highest-paid checklist after placing a four-year, $140 million contract extension this offseason.

Cris Collinsworth staying at NBC, signing contract extension

The No. 1 workforce on NBC’s “Sunday Evening Soccer” will keep intact, no less than for the foreseeable future.

In line with a report from The Athletic, NBC Sports activities is near securing a brand new four-year contract extension with high analyst Cris Collinsworth. The extension will maintain him with the community by means of the 2029-30 season. His present contract runs by means of the 2026 season.

NBC is scheduled to broadcast two extra Tremendous Bowls within the subsequent six years, together with Tremendous Bowl 60 in 2026 and Tremendous Bowl 64 in 2030.

Collinsworth, 65, has gained seven Emmy Awards for Excellent Sports activities Studio Analyst. He makes about $12.5 million a yr and has teamed up with Mike Tirico to name video games.

Do you want soccer? Then you definitely’ll get pleasure from getting our NFL publication delivered to your inbox. 📲

Get the most recent information, knowledgeable evaluation, recreation insights and the must-see moments from the NFL conveniently delivered to your electronic mail inbox. Join now!

We sometimes advocate attention-grabbing services. In the event you make a purchase order by clicking one of many hyperlinks, we could earn an affiliate payment. USA TODAY Community newsrooms function independently, and this doesn’t affect our protection.