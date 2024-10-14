Bengals vs. Giants score: Cincinnati wins ugly 17-7 defensive slugfest at the Meadowlands on Sunday Night Football

The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t asking for type factors. None got Sunday evening.

The jokes in regards to the Bengals by no means exhibiting up in September aren’t all that humorous anymore as a result of it is mid-October and so they nonetheless appear caught within the mud. At the very least they obtained an unsightly win. The protection made sufficient performs to assist an offense that obtained surprisingly little going, and so they managed a 17-7 victory over the New York Giants.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow scores a landing as security Jason Pinnock and linebacker Isaiah Simmons look on. (AP Picture/Frank Franklin II)

If you wish to be optimistic, it was a very good signal for the Bengals that their struggling protection performed by far its finest recreation of the season and led a win. Assuming the offense performs a lot better than it did Sunday evening, perhaps that is an indication the Bengals can nonetheless be an element within the AFC playoff image. They simply have not regarded like that group fairly often this season.

The Bengals obtained a landing run from Joe Burrow and never a lot else earlier than working again Chase Brown iced the sport with a 30-yard TD run with 1:58 remaining. Cincinnati, which was 1-4 coming into Week 6, is determined for wins and Sunday evening’s victory will get it again to 2-4 for the season. However anybody who watched is aware of the Bengals do not appear any nearer to getting out of their early-season stoop.

Take a look at the recap under: