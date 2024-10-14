Bengals vs. Giants score: Cincinnati wins ugly 17-7 defensive slugfest at the Meadowlands on Sunday Night Football

Bengals vs. Giants score: Cincinnati wins ugly 17-7 defensive slugfest at the Meadowlands on Sunday Night Football

by

The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t asking for type factors. None got Sunday evening.

The jokes in regards to the Bengals by no means exhibiting up in September aren’t all that humorous anymore as a result of it is mid-October and so they nonetheless appear caught within the mud. At the very least they obtained an unsightly win. The protection made sufficient performs to assist an offense that obtained surprisingly little going, and so they managed a 17-7 victory over the New York Giants.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow scores a touchdown as New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock (27) and linebacker Isaiah Simmons (19) move in on the play during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow scores a landing as security Jason Pinnock and linebacker Isaiah Simmons look on. (AP Picture/Frank Franklin II)

If you wish to be optimistic, it was a very good signal for the Bengals that their struggling protection performed by far its finest recreation of the season and led a win. Assuming the offense performs a lot better than it did Sunday evening, perhaps that is an indication the Bengals can nonetheless be an element within the AFC playoff image. They simply have not regarded like that group fairly often this season.

The Bengals obtained a landing run from Joe Burrow and never a lot else earlier than working again Chase Brown iced the sport with a 30-yard TD run with 1:58 remaining. Cincinnati, which was 1-4 coming into Week 6, is determined for wins and Sunday evening’s victory will get it again to 2-4 for the season. However anybody who watched is aware of the Bengals do not appear any nearer to getting out of their early-season stoop.

Take a look at the recap under:

LIVE COVERAGE IS OVER40 updates

  • Bengals win ugly, 17-7 defensive slugfest

  • Solar, October 13, 2024 at 10:11 PM CDT

    Giants transfer the ball into Bengals territory with underneath a minute to play

    Greg Joseph missed a 45-yard discipline objective with 55 seconds left, because the Giants tried to chop the sport to only one possession, and Cincinnati will kneel it out for the

  • Solar, October 13, 2024 at 10:04 PM CDT

    Chase Brown all however places the sport on ice for the Bengals

    the 30-yard rush got here with slightly below two minutes remaining within the recreation, and gave the Bengals a two rating lead.

  • Solar, October 13, 2024 at 9:57 PM CDT

    Burrow buys time to get essential first down with two minutes left

    On a 3rd and 12, Burrow scrambled to his proper and located Andrei Iosivas for the massive conversion.

  • Solar, October 13, 2024 at 9:50 PM CDT

    Giants have one other fourth down, and after getting their final three come up quick

    D.J. Turner breaks up the cross, and the Giants flip it over on downs with three minutes left within the recreation. The Bengals lead 10-7 and may shut the take care of a few first downs.

  • Solar, October 13, 2024 at 9:50 PM CDT

    Huge first down for Tyrone Tracy

    An enormous third down run by Tyrone Tracy has the Giants in Bengals territory once more. Within the second half, the Giants have had some success working the ball and nickle and diming their means down the sphere.

  • Solar, October 13, 2024 at 9:46 PM CDT

    Joe Burrow heads into the blue tent

    Burrow was hit by Brian Burns to pressure a third down incompletion and a Bengals punt, however all eyes might be on Burrow and if he can return to the sport. Here is the play that despatched Burrow to the tent.

  • Solar, October 13, 2024 at 9:37 PM CDT

    Greg Joseph misses from 47 yards

    Giants come up empty after one other plodding, methodical that included a fourth down conversion. Cincinnati nonetheless leads 10-7 in a recreation that has been highlighted by glorious play by each defensive traces.

  • Solar, October 13, 2024 at 9:32 PM CDT

    Going through one other fourth and quick, the Giants rolled the cube once more and decide it up

    This time it was the 6-foot-5 Daniel Jones taking it on a QB sneak on the 45-yard-line in Bengals territory.

  • Solar, October 13, 2024 at 9:27 PM CDT

    Giants open drive with 14-yard cross to Johnson

    Daniel Jones hit his tight finish Theo Johnson to open the collection with the primary down off a play motion cross. That was the ultimate play of the third quarter and the Giants are trailing 10-7.

  • Solar, October 13, 2024 at 9:23 PM CDT

    Dexter Lawrence will get Burrow to the bottom to deliver up 4th down

    Evan McPherson offers Cincinnati a 3 level lead at 10-7 after Lawrence recorded his seventh sack of the season and the Giants’ 4th of the evening

  • Solar, October 13, 2024 at 9:16 PM CDT

    Burrow to Chase, and this one is simply particular

    Whenever you’ve been enjoying collectively so long as these two, these items simply occurs.

  • Solar, October 13, 2024 at 9:11 PM CDT

    Tyrone Tracy finishes the drive for the Giants

    16 performs, 79-yards and two fourth down conversions on the best way to the tip zone, and the Giants rating an offensive landing at MetLife stadium for the primary time in 2024.

  • Solar, October 13, 2024 at 9:10 PM CDT

    Move Interference in opposition to Cincinnati will get the bal to the 1-yard-line

    Darius Slayton drew the foul, and the Giants are in enterprise

  • Solar, October 13, 2024 at 9:09 PM CDT

    Giants go for one more fourth down, and convert

    Tyrone Tracy bounces it exterior, and his secondary burst obtained the primary down for the Giants, who’ve gotten the ball into discipline objective vary.

  • Solar, October 13, 2024 at 9:05 PM CDT

    Giants decide up first down on one other 4th down try

    The Giants run an outdated freeze choice, out of a faculty playbook to offer themselves some respiratory rom with a second first down on the drive.

  • Solar, October 13, 2024 at 8:58 PM CDT

    Zach Moss coughs it up, Giants get well

    Azeez Ojulari once more! This time forcing a fumble with the crown of his helmet, and the primary Cincinnati turnover of the sport could not have come at a greater time for the Giants.

  • Solar, October 13, 2024 at 8:55 PM CDT

    Giants open third quarter with turnover on downs

    An inaccurate throw from Daniel Jones that Darius Slayton could not dig off the turf, a brief loss on a run by Tyrone Tracy Jr., a brief completion to tight finish Theo Johnson and a Mike Hilton cross breakup. An especially tough collection for the Giants and Cincy takes over on the 38-yard-line in plus territory.

  • Solar, October 13, 2024 at 8:42 PM CDT

    Halftime: Bengals 7, Giants 0

    The 2 defenses have dominated the sport. Aside from the massive run by Joe Burrow, neither offense has performed a lot. Burrow and Jones are nonetheless their groups’ main rushers, and neither has been spectacular throwing the soccer. Burrow is 9-of-15 for 87 yards and Jones is 8-of-16 for 81 yards.

    The Giants have sacked Burrow thrice and the Bengals have taken Jones down as soon as, and a strain pressured the sport’s solely turnover.

    Each offenses have to make some changes to get the ball shifting, however each groups needs to be proud of their defensive efforts.

    Additionally, in a low-scoring recreation, particular groups could play an element, and Giants’ punt returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette left the sport with a foot damage and is questionable to return.

  • Solar, October 13, 2024 at 8:37 PM CDT

    Ojulari Once more!

    The Giants now have three sacks within the recreation after coming into Week 6 main the league in that class.

Leave a Reply