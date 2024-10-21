Bengals vs. Browns odds, picks, spread, how to watch, live stream: Model reveals 2024 Week 7 NFL predictions

The Battle of Ohio is reimagined between two struggling divisional rivals because the Cleveland Browns (1-5) host the Cincinnati Bengals (2-4) in an NFL Week 7 matchup on CBS and Paramount+. Deshaun Watson and the Browns have been on the unsuitable facet of the scoreboard in 4 straight video games heading into Sunday’s tilt, most just lately falling 20-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Joe Burrow and the Bengals have not fared a lot better this season, though they may have some momentum after getting a 17-7 win towards the New York Giants in Week 6. You might be able to stream Sunday’s sport reside on Paramount+, which now you can strive free for the primary seven days while you join right here.

Kickoff from Huntington Financial institution Area in Cleveland is ready for 1 p.m. ET. The Bengals are 5.5-point favorites within the newest Bengals vs. Browns odds through SportsLine consensus, and the over/below for complete factors scored is 41.5. Cincinnati is a -250 cash line favourite (danger $250 to win $100), whereas Cleveland is a +203 underdog (danger $100 to win $203).

The way to watch Bengals vs. Browns

Browns vs. Bengals date: Sunday, Oct. 20

Browns vs. Bengals time: 1 p.m. ET

Browns vs. Bengals TV channel: CBS

Browns vs. Bengals streaming: Paramount+

Week 7 NFL picks for Browns vs. Bengals

Earlier than tuning into Sunday’s Browns vs. Bengals sport, you could see the NFL picks from SportsLine’s superior laptop mannequin. The mannequin, which simulates each NFL sport 10,000 occasions, is up nicely over $7,000 for $100 gamers on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The mannequin enters Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season on an unimaginable 11-3 sizzling streak on top-rated NFL picks this 12 months. Long run, it’s on a 192-132 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates again to the 2017 season and a 46-24 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Browns vs. Bengals, the mannequin is backing Cleveland to cowl the unfold at house. The Browns have dominated this rivalry lately, profitable seven of the final 10 conferences towards the Bengals. Cleveland enters Sunday’s showdown having gained six straight at house towards Cincinnati.

Cincinnati’s protection has been leaky this season, giving up 25.3 factors per sport on common, which ranks twenty fifth within the NFL. Browns working again Nick Chubb (knee) is predicted to make his season debut, which could possibly be the spark Cleveland’s offense has been lacking. The Browns will doubtless lean on their protection to maintain them in Sunday’s sport, and the mannequin has them overlaying the unfold in virtually 60% of simulations. You might be able to stream the sport right here.

Now that you recognize what to select, prepare to observe your reside native NFL on CBS video games on Paramount+ on any machine you need.