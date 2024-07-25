Bengals QB Joe Burrow explains viral bleach-blond buzzcut: ‘I got bored’

Head coach Zac Taylor mentioned Monday Burrow was cleared following an offseason of progress in his restoration from wrist surgical procedure final 12 months and likewise mentioned he meant for his QB to play this preseason. Simply how a lot Burrow will partake within the preseason stays unknown in line with the blond bomber.

“We have not actually had these discussions but,” Burrow mentioned on Wednesday. “I think about how we play in that preseason sport once we’re in there can even play an element. I believe there’s a variety of elements.”

Coming into his fifth NFL season, the 2020 NFL Draft No. 1 general choose has been snake bitten in terms of getting onto the sphere within the preseason. His rookie marketing campaign was one during which COVID-19 led to the cancelation of every preseason tilt. In 2021, Burrow performed the aforementioned three snaps as he was coming off an ACL tear that reduce quick his rookie season. An appendectomy pressured him to overlook the preseason the next 12 months and final season it was a calf pressure that saved him from motion.

Burrow did play within the season opener, however his 2023 season was reduce to 10 video games after he tore a wrist ligament.

To this point so good on Wednesday, Burrow mentioned.

“I used to be pleased with at this time,” he mentioned. “Nonetheless feeling it out, nonetheless have some throws the place it is like, ‘Properly what did that appear like?’ Normally goes the place I would like it to however does not spin the best way I would like it to. So, we’re nonetheless working by that. However I really feel actually good about the place I am at. I really feel like I form of figured one thing out towards the tip of the follow there in people. So, wanting ahead to exploring that a little bit extra.”

As for the trending subject of Burrow’s hair and why he modified it up, properly that was merely boredom.

“I bought bored, that is about it,” he mentioned of the reasoning behind his new do, which is a special shade and reduce from every of his earlier years within the league.

He was additionally nudged to do it by 310-pound defensive sort out B.J. Hill, whom Burrow mentioned should now observe go well with with the identical look.

“B.J. mentioned if I buzzed it and bleached it, he would do it, too,” Burrow mentioned. “So now everyone’s gotta maintain him accountable ‘trigger he is gotta do it within the subsequent week.”