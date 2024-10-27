Benefits of Digital X-rays

Writer

Frederick Asuncion

December 12, 2015

Preventive dentistry is essential to long-term oral well being. At Asuncion Dental Group, we emphasize the significance of visiting our dental workplace no less than twice per yr to keep up and obtain optimum oral well being. One of many foremost causes we encourage you to see us is in order that we are able to detect dental issues earlier than they flip into severe issues. Nonetheless, whereas a bodily examination can discover noticeable indicators of points, some oral illnesses are usually not seen to the bare eye. Because of this we make the most of dental x-rays.

Fashionable expertise has decreased radiation ranges to miniscule quantities. We make the most of superior, digital x-rays that use 90% much less radiation than conventional x-rays. Digital x-rays assist to enlarge and improve your enamel for higher analysis of dental illnesses or issues.

We’re ready to make use of numerous instruments that can permit us to take a more in-depth take a look at your enamel and surrounding buildings with outstanding accuracy.

As soon as the x-ray is taken, a picture of your enamel is positioned into an imaging program and projected on a display immediately for us to view. This helps to help us in diagnosing points that might in any other case be undetectable. Dr. Asuncion can study small areas of decay between enamel and underneath present fillings. Additionally, digital x-rays might help detect bone loss attributable to periodontal illness, dental infections and abscesses. Your outcomes are additionally simply saved for future use or may be despatched over to a specialist instantly if wanted.

We’re proud to convey this contemporary expertise to you. When you’ve got delay dental x-rays due to the chance of radiation otherwise you simply didn’t have time for them, we encourage you to come back in for an appointment and have digital x-rays taken. We might help you get your oral well being again on observe!