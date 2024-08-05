Ben Stiller, Jason Bateman, Whoopi Goldberg, Cecily Strong & Paul Mecurio Among Lineup For #ComicsForKamala Fundraiser

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Paul Mecurio, Emmy and Peabody award-winning comic who works and seems on The Late Present with Stephen Colbert, has labored on The Each day Present with Jon Stewart and The Colbert Report and has appeared in his personal comedy specials, is ready to proceed his work within the political area by internet hosting #ComicsForKamala. The Zoom occasion is ready to happen right now (Monday 5) at 8 pm EST.

#ComicsForKamala is a digital gathering rallying assist for Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris. This Zoom occasion will characteristic a powerful lineup of Hollywood’s prime comedic skills, together with Ben Stiller, Whoopi Goldberg, Jason Bateman, Kathryn Hahn, Patton Oswalt, Jon Hamm, Cecily Sturdy, D.L. Hughley, Kathy Griffin, Max Greenfield, Craig Robinson, Ed Helms, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, Tom Arnold, Sean Hayes, Lake Bell, Rosie O’Donnell, and plenty of extra.

The occasion is a part of a broader sequence of digital fundraising efforts spearheaded by California Rep. Eric Swalwell. Swalwell has organized varied calls to interact stand-up comedians in elevating funds and bolstering organizational efforts for the Harris marketing campaign. These initiatives embrace notable occasions like Black Girls for Harris, White Dudes for Harris, and the record-breaking White Girls for Harris, which noticed over 100,000 contributors, based on Salon.com.

Swalwell informed Deadline, “President Biden so graciously stepping apart and passing the torch has simply energized so many individuals,” Swalwell informed Deadline, including that Vice President Harris “likes to have enjoyable, and a part of who she is is her nice snicker.”

#ComicsForKamala is a free Zoom occasion, however there might be a name for donations. Register for the occasion HERE.

Mecurio, an completed actor, has starred in his comedy specials for Comedy Central and HBO, showing on reveals comparable to The Late Present with Stephen Colbert and The Tonight Present and as a satirist on CNN and MSNBC. He hosts the critically acclaimed podcast Inside Out w/ Paul Mecurio and is an award-winning author.

Moreover, he’s the creator of the critically acclaimed one-man present Paul Mecurio’s Permission to Communicate. Directed by Emmy, Grammy, and Peabody award-winner Frank Oz (Stepford Wives, Little Store of Horrors, Bowfinger, Soiled Rotten Scoundrels), the present options viewers tales, with Mecurio guiding the expertise utilizing humor, honesty, and compassion. The present’s success earned it a nomination for the celebrated Greatest One-Man Present Broadway Alliance Award.

Tonight’s occasion guarantees laughs and a big contribution to the continuing political marketing campaign. Don’t miss out on this distinctive mix of comedy and political engagement with Paul Mecurio and mates.