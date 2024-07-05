Ben Shields dominant in Yankees Double-A debut

BRIDGEWATER – A easy look at the wide range of Yankees prime prospect rankings on-line will yield no outcomes for Ben Shields’ title.

That will quickly change.

The 25-year-old left-handed beginning pitcher was dominant in his Double-A debut for the Somerset Patriots in entrance of a sellout crowd of seven,106 followers at TD Financial institution Ballpark on Wednesday night time, spinning 5 and a 3rd scoreless innings in a dramatic 5-4 win over the Studying Fightin’ Phils within the final sport of an abbreviated homestand.

Not dangerous for a man who’s lower than 12 months faraway from signing with the Yankees as a largely unheralded undrafted free agent out of George Mason College.

