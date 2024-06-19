Ben Rice joining Anthony Volpe in the Majors

“The wonderful thing about our scouting division is, we now have numerous nice guys who give us an opportunity to get thorough evaluations on gamers. It’s not only one particular person,” Hyde mentioned. “Damon spent a ton of time round Volpe and Ben Rice. I noticed them loads, however he did, too. There’s nice delight in our complete scouting division when one thing like this occurs, that we’re capable of contribute when a veteran participant goes down. We might help plug a gap and convey somebody up who’s high quality.”