(CelebrityAccess) — Al-Ula, the previous web site of an historical oasis metropolis and Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage web site would be the host of Azimuth, a music competition that returns from September 19-21, 2024.

Now in its fourth yr, the competition incorporates a lineup of worldwide artists and regional expertise that features German digital music star Ben Böhmer, English singer-songwriter James Blake, and French digital dance duo The Blaze.

Additionally confirmed for the competition in 2024 are Cosmicat, Ghostly Kisses, Seth Troxler, Jamie Jones, Amine Okay, and extra. Further artists shall be introduced within the coming weeks.

The fest is billed as an “unique boutique occasion” and attendance shall be restricted with early chicken tickets on sale for 792 Saudi Riyal, roughly 210 {dollars} USD and ranging as much as 3040 Riyal (roughly $810 USD).