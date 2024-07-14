Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are ‘In a Rush to Sell’ Shared Mansion

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hope to promote their shared mansion sooner relatively than later.

“They determined to record the home very not too long ago, inside the final week,” a supply solely instructed Us Weekly. “They thought they might promote it off-market however made a game-time determination so as to put extra eyes on the property. They’re in a rush to promote it. Ben particularly desires to be accomplished with the home. He was by no means pleased there.”

The insider added that “Ben and Jen by no means felt settled” within the “extremely large home” in Beverly Hills, which takes up 38,000 sq. ft and boasts 12 bedrooms and 24 bogs. “They hardly ever have all the children there without delay, so it felt large for the 2 of them,” the supply instructed Us.

​​(Affleck shares Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.)

The supply famous to Us that Affleck and Lopez are “nonetheless dwelling individually” and that their relationship stays in limbo as they give the impression of being to dump their residence. “Nothing has been determined but so far as the divorce, however promoting the home is step one,” the insider concluded.

The property additionally incorporates a 5,000-square-foot visitor penthouse, caretaker home, two-bedroom guardhouse, 12-car storage and parking for as much as 80 automobiles. Us beforehand confirmed that Affleck and Lopez bought the house for $60 million in June 2023. The couple publicly listed the Beverly Hills property for $68 million on Thursday, July 11.

Final month, one other supply solely instructed Us {that a} “distraught” Lopez had hoped to promote the house off-market “to attempt to get much less consideration surrounding it.” The insider famous, “Ben doesn’t care in regards to the damaging consideration,” including “he’s been by means of this earlier than and it doesn’t faze him.”

Rumors of marital troubles between Affleck and Lopez, who wed in 2022, started circulating in Could when a supply solely instructed Us that the couple had been “having points” of their marriage because the singer equipped for her This Is Me…Dwell Tour. That tour has since been canceled. One other supply added that Affleck had moved out of their shared residence “a number of weeks” prior, although neither he nor Lopez have publicly addressed the transfer.

“They began having points a number of months in the past as Jen had began ramping up work and prepping for her tour,” the supply instructed Us on the time, including Lopez had been “very centered on work.”

In response to the insider, Lopez and Affleck had been “on two utterly totally different pages more often than not.”

Regardless of their marital struggles, one other supply instructed Us that there was nonetheless a “sliver of hope” for the couple’s marriage. “Jennifer recommended they simply take time to determine it out,” that supply instructed Us in July, reiterating that the couple are presently “dwelling separate lives” and “nonetheless haven’t decided” concerning their marriage.

“They’re going by means of a lot individually and as a pair,” the supply instructed Us. “They could take a while to see if this sophisticated second can resolve itself they usually come again to one another [as] higher folks.”

Reporting by Amanda Williams