Beloved Jam Band Phish Bring ‘Evolve’ To The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess)—Phish returned triumphantly to The Tonight Present with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night time (July 11). The Vermont-based quartet joined host Jimmy Fallon and members of The Roots for an acapella rendition of Aerosmith’s “Love in an Elevator” and closed the present with a vigorous efficiency of their new single, “Evolve.”

“Evolve” is the title observe from Phish’s newly launched album titled Evolve. Co-produced by Vance Powell and Bryce Goggin, the 12-track follow-up to 2020’s Sigma Oasis dropped Friday (July 12) by way of JEMP Information.

The present opened with a enjoyable skit the place Phish members joined Fallon, Questlove, and Black Thought in an elevator at 30 Rock. The seven males broke into “Phish In An Elevator,” a novel cappella model of Aerosmith’s 1989 hit. This chilly open set the tone for the night time, showcasing Phish’s aptitude for unconventional and humorous performances. The band has a historical past of quirky Aerosmith covers, like their 1995 rendition of “Cryin’” led by drummer Jon Fishman, full with a vacuum cleaner solo.

The night time’s spotlight was Phish’s practically six-minute efficiency of “Evolve.” Although not the prolonged jam session followers may count on at a dwell live performance, it was considered one of The Tonight Present’s most prolonged musical segments this yr. “Evolve” made its dwell debut on August 4, 2021, in Nashville, with the newest model performed throughout Phish’s collection of exhibits at Sphere in Las Vegas.

Phish’s summer season tour kicks off subsequent Friday (July 19) on the Xfinity Middle close to Boston, with three exhibits in Mansfield, Massachusetts. For followers desperate to catch them dwell, this efficiency on Fallon was only a style of what’s to return.

Watch Phish carry out “Evolve” under: