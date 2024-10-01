Beloved Baritone Ken Page Dies at 70

The Broadway alum’s golden vocals introduced Outdated Deuteronomy from CATS and the Lion from The Wiz to life, together with Oogie Boogie in The Nightmare Earlier than Christmas.

Beloved baritone, stage star, and voice actor Ken Web page died September 30, on the age of 70. Mr. Web page’s passing was confirmed by his longtime buddy, producer Dorian Hannaway.

Mr. Web page possessed one of the crucial recognizable voices on Broadway, with a booming resonance that demanded respect from the primary be aware. Born and raised in St. Louis, Mr. Web page started his profession within the refrain of The Muny earlier than coming to New York, the place he shortly grew to become the toast of the city because the Lion through the unique Broadway run of The Wiz.

From there, his Broadway profession was assorted, profitable a Drama Desk award for his efficiency as Properly-Properly Johnson in Guys and Dolls, performing within the unique firm of Ain’t Misbehavin’, introducing American audiences to the clever Outdated Deuteronomy in Cats, and performing within the revue It Ain’t Nothin’ However the Blues.

Favoring in-person efficiency, Mr. Web page’s display screen credit had been few and much between, together with 1988’s Torch Track Trilogy, the 2006 movie adaptation of Dreamgirls, and the filmed stage efficiency of Cats. On tv, he appeared in Gimme a Break!, Sable, Household Issues, Adventures in Wonderland, Touched By an Angel, and extra.

Within the recording sales space, Mr. Web page made an eternal influence because the voice of Oogie Boogie in Tim Burton’s basic cease movement movie The Nightmare Earlier than Christmas. Indelibly linked to the month of October ever for the reason that movies 1993 premiere, Mr. Web page regularly reprised his position for Disney, offering contemporary vocal strains for Halloween celebrations and video video games because the spectral voice of spooky season.

In his later years, Mr. Web page developed a cabaret present, titled Web page by Web page, which he toured throughout the nation. Mr. Web page returned regularly to the Muny, performing in additional than 35 totally different productions (together with a number of star returns to Cats), and had pursued a profession in directing on the regional circuit.

Data on a public memorial is forthcoming.