Bellingham and Kane send England to quarterfinals of Euro 2024 after 2-1 comeback win over Slovakia

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Jude Bellingham scored a shocking overhead kick with solely seconds left to assist England keep away from probably the most surprising defeats within the historical past of the European Championship on Sunday.

The midfielder’s acrobatic strike within the fifth minute of stoppage time leveled the round-of-16 sport towards Slovakia at 1-1. Harry Kane struck once more within the first minute of additional time on the Veltins Area to safe a 2-1 comeback win and a spot within the quarterfinals the place England will play Switzerland in Duesseldorf on Saturday.

“I believe it was 20 seconds till we had been out of the European Championship,” Bellingham mentioned. “It’s onerous to disclaim that it was probably the most essential moments of my profession up to now.”

For therefore lengthy it appeared like being probably the most humbling defeats England had ever suffered — bringing again recollections of its elimination by the hands of Iceland at Euro 2016 — as one of many pre-tournament favorites trailed Ivan Schranz’s Twenty fifth-minute purpose for Forty fifth-ranked Slovakia.

Boos rang across the stadium within the first half as frustration grew amongst followers.

England wanted to enhance within the second half. Phil Foden had a purpose dominated out by VAR, Kane headed large from shut vary and Declan Rice hit the put up within the 81st.

With seconds remaining on the clock, Bellingham’s second of inspiration got here.

Kyle Walker launched a protracted throw from the correct and Marc Guehi leapt to flick the ball on.

It was behind Bellingham in the course of the field, however in a flash he readjusted his physique and executed an ideal overhead kick, sending the ball in to the underside nook to depart Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka rooted on his line as he watched it nestle into the again of the online.

“I had a humorous feeling the sport wasn’t lifeless and I do know that sounds ridiculous. We had been pushing and probing,” England supervisor Gareth Southgate mentioned. “In the end it’s the one we’ve thrown within the field that obtained us the purpose.”

Bellingham’s purpose was England’s first shot heading in the right direction within the match.

It didn’t have to attend lengthy for its second as Kane headed house to attain his seventh purpose in his final seven knockout video games at main tournaments. It was additionally a record-extending sixty fifth for his nation.

England – ranked fifth on the earth – hasn’t received a significant event since its solely triumph on the World Cup in 1966.

“We haven’t come to get to a quarterfinal, however to get by means of an evening like tonight was incredible character and we now play a Swiss group which have been superb,” Southgate mentioned. “We now have a few days to recuperate and prepare for them.”

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP Euro 2024: