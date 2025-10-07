Belinda Bencic vs. Donna Vekic Head-to-Head, Preview, Prediction, and Betting Odds for WTA Wuhan Open 2025 Round – 1

The 13th seed, Belinda Bencic, faces wild card Donna Vekic in the first round of the Wuhan Open 2025. The Swiss has had an inconsistent season. She captured the Abu Dhabi title with a comeback win over Ashlyn Krueger but otherwise suffered early exits. Her highlights include a career-best Wimbledon semifinal, where she lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets, a quarterfinal run at Indian Wells, and a fourth-round appearance in Madrid.

She retired mid-match in Rome due to an arm injury and later withdrew from Roland Garros. Across 43 matches this season, Bencic has fired 66 aces, won 65.4% of first-serve points, 44.1% of return points, and converted 46.6% of break points.

Bencic d. Mirra Andreeva 7-6 7-6 Belinda reaches her first Grand Slam semifinal since 2019. After being down a break 2-4 against Cocciaretto in the 3rd round, she hasn’t looked back. ✅1st Wimbledon SF

✅2nd Slam SF

Vekic has had a modest season, currently ranked No. 71 after falling from No. 17. Highlights include a fourth-round run in Melbourne and third rounds in Indian Wells and Madrid, but most tournaments ended early. Injuries and coaching changes disrupted her rhythm, with lingering physical discomfort since last year’s Olympics. In 33 matches, she has fired 110 aces, won 66.8% of first serves, 41.2% of return points, and converted 49.3% of break points.

Belinda Bencic vs. Donna Vekic Head-to-Head Record

Belinda Bencic leads their head-to-head 4-1 against Donna Vekic. The Croatian’s sole victory came at the 2019 French Open in straight sets. Bencic claimed the other four encounters, two before and two after Vekic’s win. These included their first meeting in 2014 at Birmingham and most recently in 2022 at Tallinn, both won in straight sets.

Year Event Round Winner Score 2022 Tallinn Quarterfinals Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-1 2019 US Open Quarterfinals Belinda Bencic 7-6(5), 6-3 2019 Roland Garros Round of 32 Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-1 2014 New Haven Qualifying R1 Belinda Bencic 7-6(2), 6-2 2014 Birmingham Round of 64 Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-4

Belinda Bencic vs. Donna Vekic Comparison

Belinda Bencic Category Donna Vekic 15 Current Ranking 71 421-220 Career W-L 386-299 30-15 YTD W-L 12-21 9 Career Titles 4 0 Grand Slams 0 1 YTD Titles 0

Belinda Bencic vs. Donna Vekic Prediction

Bencic’s superior form and head-to-head advantage give her the edge, but Vekic’s resilience and fighting spirit make her a dangerous opponent, though the season hasn’t been kind to her so far.

Prediction: Belinda Bencic in straight sets

Belinda Bencic vs. Donna Vekic Wuhan Open 2025 Betting Odds

Belinda Bencic (-320) enters as the strong favorite, but Donna Vekic (+250) has the tools and past history to make this a competitive encounter, if she finds her rhythm.

Here are the betting odds according to FanDuel:

Belinda Bencic: -320

Donna Vekic: +250

Here are the odds for total games as well as total sets for both players (sourced via FanDuel):

Total Sets Under 2.5: -250

Total Sets Over 2.5: +175

Total Games Under 20.5: -125

Total Games Over 20.5: -110

Set 1 Winner Bencic: -235

Set 1 Winner Vekic: +172

